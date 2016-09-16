Local builders use the Parade of Homes to gain exposure

Footitt Homes has built one of this year's featured houses on the Fall Parade of Homes. It is at 7387 Eagle Pointe Drive, Fargo, and is valued at $985,000. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

This Monarch Homes house, at 4717 Cokecherry Court West, West Fargo, is a featured home in the Fall Parade of Homes. It is valued at $870,000. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO—Bob Footitt Jr. and Ryan Johnson were tough guys to nail down this week. The builders were busy putting the final touches on their homes in the Fall Parade of Homes, which gets started this weekend.

It's the first year Footitt Jr., owner and president of Footitt Homes, will participate in the event, presented by the Home Builders Association. He said his ultimate goal is to sell the home valued at $985,000 located on Eagle Pointe Drive in Fargo, but as a "featured home" he'll also be helping raise money for the Home Builders Care of Fargo-Moorhead Foundation.

Only homes valued at over $750,000 can be considered for the honor. Attendees must pay $5 to tour this year's two featured homes, and the proceeds will be used to fund scholarships and other projects related to housing, such as Habitat for Humanity.

Johnson, co-owner of Monarch Homes in West Fargo, built the other $870,500 featured home at 4717 Chokecherry Ct. W. in West Fargo.

It's the third year his company has taken part in the event. Johnson said it's been great for exposure.

"We're looking to get our name out there and show off our product," Johnson said. "We also get a lot of good ideas and feedback from people coming through the gate."

Footitt plans to use the Parade of Homes as a marketing tool as well. He's promising a pair of round-trip tickets to Hawaii to anyone who buys the home or any of his six available lots during the event.

Both men were reluctant to give away too many details about their home, but Footitt did say his basement would definitely be worth the tour.

"The details of the basement, no one has seen yet. There are no photos online and the magazine photos last month do not show what is now there," Footitt said. "It was done intentionally to get people talking about it."

Trend in Craftsman homes

The two featured homes and many others included in this Parade of Homes follow the Craftsman style.

Characteristics of the exterior of a Craftsman home include wood siding often mixed with brick or stone, wide porches supported by tapered columns, broad, gabled roofs and wide eaves with exposed rafters.

Interiors often include exposed rafters, wood floors and ornate trim.

"You'll see above the doors and windows there will be what some people call toppers or headers," Johnson said. "There are more pieces to it than a picture frame around the window with the trim."

He said a majority of the homes they build today are the Craftsman style.

"We definitely go off of what people are inquiring about, what they're wanting and asking for," he said. "We're able to build anything, but it just seems that people who love that style gravitate towards us."

If you go

What: Fall Parade of Homes

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, 18, 24 and 25

Tickets: To get tickets and a parade map, visit www.paradefm.com or download the Fargo-Moorhead Parade of Homes app