Honors and officers (Sept. 17, 2016)

Metroplains Management, which has an office in Fargo, was named by Prairie Business magazine as one of the 50 Best Places to Work in the Upper Midwest.

Companies were nominated through an anonymous employee satisfaction survey and rated in areas including work environment, employee benefits and happiness. Prairie Business received nearly 950 surveys from companies in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Concordia faculty members, staff earn awards

Ole and Lucy Flaat awards were presented to Concordia College, Moorhead, faculty and staff in August. Special 125th Anniversary Flaat Faculty Awards and two Reuel and Alma Wije Awards were also presented. Honorees are:

• Julie Mach, associate professor of chemistry, Ole and Lucy Flaat Distinguished Teaching Award;

• John Reber, associate professor of mathematics, Ole and Lucy Flaat Distinguished Advisor Award;

• Steven W. Frank, systems analyst, enterprise systems and services, Ole and Lucy Flaat Distinguished Service Award;

• René Clausen, professor of choral conducting and conductor of The Concordia Choir, Reuel and Alma Wije Distinguished Professorship;

• Michael Wohlfeil professor emeritus of education, Reuel and Alma Wije Distinguished Professorship;

• Douglas Anderson, chair/professor of mathematics, Ole and Lucy Flaat 125th Anniversary Faculty Award;

• Kristi Loberg, associate professor and director of the social work program, Ole and Lucy Flaat 125th Anniversary Faculty Award;

• Peter Halverson, associate professor of voice, Ole and Lucy Flaat 125th Anniversary Faculty Award.

The three faculty members awarded the 125th Flaat will lead President's Seminars this year in honor of the award. The first seminar is Sunday, Sept. 18, with an alumni recital led by Halverson.

The Flaat awards were endowed by Ole and Lucy Flaat, lifelong farmers in the Red River Valley. The Reuel and Alma Wije Professorship recognizes superior classroom teaching and significant service to the college and the church.

Serkland attorneys honored

Serkland Law Firm attorney Ronald H. McLean has been named the Best Lawyers' 2017 Litigation—Labor and Employment Lawyer of the Year in Fargo.

Additionally, attorney Joseph Wetch has been selected as a 2017 Benchmark Litigation Future Star. Wetch has been with Serkland Law Firm for 15 years and practices in the areas of personal injury, commercial litigation, insurance and medical malpractice defense.

Five Serkland attorneys have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2017 in their respective practice areas. They are: Jack G. Marcil, arbitration, mediation, personal injury litigation and product liability litigation; Ronald H. McLean, bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, litigation—construction, litigation—labor and employment, litigation—mergers and acquisitions and litigation—municipal; Roger J. Minch, arbitration, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, commercial litigation, litigation—banking and finance and litigation—bankruptcy; Maureen Holman, family law; and Rebecca S. Thiem, arbitration and commercial litigation.

Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a peer-review survey.

SBAND presents Justice for All Awards

The State Bar Association of North Dakota presented its annual Justice for All Awards at the association's 117th annual meeting this summer in Grand Forks. The award recognizes SBAND members who provide 50 hours or more of pro bono legal services per year.

SBAND members who report their voluntary service are recognized as Justice for All lawyers and are included in an annual roster published in SBAND's quarterly publication, The Gavel. Justice for All Award winners also receive a certificate recognizing their efforts and are invited to a gala event honoring all the award recipients at the association's annual meeting.

Justice for All Award attorneys for 2015 who are located in Fargo are William B. Wischer, 85 hours; Aubrey Zuger, 74 hours; Elizabeth Alvine, 70 hours; Katie Perleberg, 61 hours; and William L. Guy III, 50 hours.

Lunde earns Distinguished Service Award

Steve Lunde, Realtor and co-owner of RE/MAX Realty 1 with offices in Fargo and Moorhead, has been awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the Fargo-Moorhead Area Association of Realtors.

Lunde joined FMAAR in 1997 and served as president in 2005-06 and is a director of the Realtor Multiple Listing Service. Additionally, he served as director of the North Dakota Association of Realtors. Lunde has served on and chaired the RPAC and Government Affairs committees for both associations.