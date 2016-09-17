Business digest (Sept. 17, 2016)

Purity Plus, a specialty gases company, will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 to celebrate the opening of their new location at 1700 Main Ave. W., Suite C, West Fargo. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. Vendor displays, demonstrations and giveaways will be held throughout the day. Prizes will be awarded to the best welder.

For more information, visit www.aoxspecialtygases.com.

SHANNALEE Boutique celebrates 10 years in Fargo

SHANNALEE Boutique, 313 Broadway, Fargo is celebrating 10 years of business.

Jewelry and footwear trunk shows will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 as a lead up to the celebration. An anniversary party will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. All events will be held at SHANNALEE.

Jack Chivers Realty adds new service branch

JCR Land Co. is a new division of Jack Chivers Realty that specializes in land properties for hunting and recreational use. They will be based at 130 E. Main Street, Vergas, Minn.

For more information, visit www.jcrland.com.

ABIC to be held in Fargo

The 20th annual Agricultural Bioscience International Conference will be held Sunday, Sept. 18, to Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Fargo. Event hosts include AdFarm, North Dakota State University and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. Evening events will be held at the Holiday Inn, 1040 40th St. S.

This event will bring together more than 500 global agriculture scientists, technologists and industry leaders to meet the needs of a changing world. Themed "Better Food. Better World," ABIC 2016 will focus on adapting and advancing agriculture to meet the needs of a changing world. Attendees will learn how agricultural researchers and decision makers are using bioscience to increase production, enhance nutrition and produce higher-quality food to meet food supply demand for a growing global population.

Keynote speakers include Carl Casale, president and chief executive officer of CHS; Kevin Folta, professor and chairman, Horticultural Sciences Department, University of Florida; Patrick Moore, independent ecologist/environmentalist, Ecosense Environmental Inc.; Robert Fraley, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Monsanto; Greg Page, past executive chairman, Cargill.

For more information, visit www.abic2016.com or contact Chris Forrest at chris.forrest@adfarmonline.com or (403) 614-9423.

Fredrikson & Byron hosts Employment Law Seminar

Fredrikson and Byron will host its annual Employment Law Seminar from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S., Fargo. Fredrikson employment attorneys from North Dakota and Minnesota will provide increased understanding with a full update on new legal developments, and explore topics of interest with sessions covering how to prevent workplace harassment, wage and hour regulations, benefits updates and more.

Cost is $75. For more information, visit www.fredlaw.com/ndemployment or contact Kate Summers at ksummers@fredlaw.com.