Hires and promotions (Sept. 17, 2016)

Peterson Farms Seed has hired Kelli Bowen and Ruthie Sauvageau as grower service representatives.

Bowen has 15 years of customer service experience and previously worked with First State Bank of North Dakota. She is a participant in the North Dakota State University Rural Leadership Program.

Sauvageau earned a bachelor's degree in science visualization from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Previously, she worked for Avant Gardens in Minneapolis and Harley-Davidson of Fargo in West Fargo.

Essentia Health hires general surgeon

Dr. Kayla Burchill, a general surgeon, has joined the Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic in Fargo.

Burchill earned a medical degree from University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks, where she also completed a residency in general surgery. She completed a fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery at University of Minnesota Medical Center, Fairview in Minneapolis. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Cornerstone Bank hires Kling, Verbeke

Cornerstone Bank, Fargo, has hired Dean Kling as a home mortgage consultant and Samantha Verbeke as a teller.

Kling earned a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University. He has more than 35 years of sales experience, including 26 years in banking.

Verbeke is pursuing a degree in finance at North Dakota State University, where she is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, an honor society recognizing business excellence. She has more than two years of customer service experience.

Reign joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Donna Reign has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, 1815 38th St. S., Fargo.

Reign is a licensed Realtor in North Dakota and Minnesota and studied history at Minnesota State University Moorhead. In 2005, she earned her real estate broker license and started Reign Realty in Valley City, N.D.

SHANNALEE Boutique promotes Phillips

SHANNALEE Boutique in downtown Fargo has promoted Tayler Phillips to assistant boutique manager.

Phillips joined SHANNALEE in 2015 and is currently a senior at North Dakota State University in the fashion merchandising program.

Clusiau joins Park Co. Realtors

Tom Clusiau has joined Park Co. Realtors as a Realtor.

Clusiau is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota and is a member of the National Association of Realtors.

Pediatric Therapy Partners hires Johnson

Pediatric Therapy Partners, Fargo, has hired Amanda Johnson as an occupational therapist.

Johnson earned her master's degree in occupational therapy and her bachelor's degree from the University of Mary, Bismarck. She has fieldwork experience in adult and pediatric care.

Aldevron hires eight

Aldevron, Fargo, has hired Andrew Olsen as a client relations specialist, Robyn Aune and Hannah Ness as research grade operators, Angelica Meyer as a biomanufacturing operator in the Good Manufacturing Practices area, Peter Feick as a material handler, Ramon Matos-Garcia as a validation engineer, Steven Hicks as a metrology technician and Jamie Kara as a quality control scientist.

Olsen graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, with a bachelor's degree in biology and chemistry. He previously worked at Wells Fargo as a lead teller.

Aune graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a degree in biology. She was previously employed at Community Living Services in Fargo.

Ness graduated from Mayville (N.D.) State University. She previously worked in the Biomedical Research Lab at MSU as a research assistant for North Dakota INBRE.

Meyer comes to Aldevron from Halliburton Corp. She earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry and math from Dickinson (N.D.) State University and a Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry from the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

Feick is a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College. He was previously with Ashley Furniture in Fargo as shipping and receiving manager.

Matos-Garcia has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico and a master of business administration from the University of Phoenix. Previously, he worked with MedTronic, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

Hicks is is a graduate of Wyoming Tech, Laramie, and was previously employed at True North Steel, Fargo.

Kara was previously employed at AXIS Clinicals, Dilworth, in its bioanalytical lab. She graduated from North Dakota State University in 2011 with a degree in biology and microbiology.

ProRehab hires Briggs, Scherbenske

ProRehab Physical and Occupational Therapy clinic has hired Alyssa Briggs and Jonathan Scherbenske.

Briggs earned a master's degree in occupational therapy from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. She specializes in pediatric services, manual therapy, occupational medicine and shoulder rehabilitation.

Scherbenske earned a doctorate's degree in physical therapy from University of Mary, Bismarck. He spent a year volunteering in Mozambique, Africa, mentoring, caring for and providing therapy for 43 boys in an orphanage. While there, he established a physical therapy program at the Center for the Disabled. Scherbenske specializes in spinal pain, vestibular conditions and sports injuries.

VanWechel joins Dakota CDC

Tamara VanWechel has been hired by Dakota Certified Development Corp. as a senior credit analyst manager.

VanWechel earned bachelor's and master's degree in natural resources management from North Dakota State University. She has eight years of credit analyst experience specifically in agriculture lending.

Discovery Benefits promotes Nelson

Discovery Benefits, Fargo, has promoted Nikki Nelson to participant services manager.

Nelson joined Discovery Benefits in 2012 as a participant services specialist and most recently worked as a supervisor for the strategic partnership team. Nelson earned a bachelor's degree in graphic communications from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Dakota Plains Realty adds seven

LuAnn White, Maria Roesch, Darren Rohrich, Amy Pauling-Normandin, Sarah Cotton, Stephanie Nelson and Len Splichal have joined Dakota Plains Realty, 5302 51st Ave. S., Suite B, Fargo, as Realtors. All are licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota.

White has 17 years of residential real estate experience.

Roesch has 13 years of residential real estate experience.

Rohrich has 13 years of residential real estate experience.

Pauling-Normandin has four years of residential real estate experience.

Cotton is in her first year of real estate.

Nelson is a new real estate agent.

Splichal is a buyer agent with the Midwest Team.

Grossman joins Nilles Law Firm

James J. Grossman has joined the Nilles Law Firm, Fargo, as an associate attorney.

Grossman earned bachelor's degrees from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, and a juris doctor from UND School of Law. He focuses on general litigation matters and is licensed to practice in the state of North Dakota.