Owner Aaron Swinkels said business was booming at Junk Giant and his other shop, Vinyl Giant, which opened last September at 1304 13th Ave. S. as Junk Giant. The first store switched to a focus on stereo equipment and records and got a new name in the spring, and Junk Giant moved downtown.

But he said it's been difficult to manage both stores with his girlfriend and business partner, Erica Sponsler, who also works as a nurse.

"We work about 80 hours a week, and of our two stores, the record store is doing extremely well," he said. "I can't give all the attention that it needs to the store by doing both stores."

Swinkels said closing Junk Giant is meant to help the couple "simplify our lives" and focus on Vinyl Giant, which will remain open and still sell stereo equipment and vinyl records. None of the stores' three other employees will lose their jobs, he said.

Junk Giant is now offering sales and is willing to consider offers on remaining inventory until the store closes Sunday. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and Saturday and noon to 5 Sunday.