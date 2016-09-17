Dead RockStar slated to move to new location

FARGO—Dead RockStar is expected to move next month from its current location at 4501 15th Ave. S. to 3401 Interstate Blvd. S. near Skate City.

Chuck Kesler, who co-owns the tattoo and body piercing business with his sister, Jenny Gunderson, and Josh Anderson, was reluctant to share the news too early. They had initially planned to move into the North Marketplace, 4600 17th Ave. S., this spring, but the deal fell through.

While that space may have offered higher visibility, Kesler said he was pleased with their new space and the price.

"The tattoos are by appointment, so as far as tattoos go I don't necessarily think location makes a huge difference," Kesler said. "Thankfully, in the last couple of years especially, our body piercing has grown by word of mouth. We get a lot of referrals from clients. So, we figure we're going to give it a shot as far as being a destination location."

Kesler said they hope to move in four to six weeks. Until then, they'll remain open at their current location. To stay up-to-date, follow the business online at www.deadrockstar.net or on social media.