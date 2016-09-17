A 2017 Vintage motorcycle by Indian Motorcycle is one of the new items at Wheels Inc. in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

The Slingshot is a three wheel motorcycle by Polaris. It has two wheels in front and one in the back. Dave Wallis / The Forum

A 2017 Vintage motorcycle by Indian Motorcycle is one of the new items at Wheels Inc. in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Wheels Inc recently celebrated 40 years in business. Wayne Hartmann sits on one of the new Indian Motorcycles they started selling in the remodeled showroom. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Wheels Inc. will celebrate 40 years in business later this month. Owner Wayne Hartmann credits his German heritage for the the company's longevity.

"I was too stubborn to quit," he joked.

Hartmann also praised his employees, two of whom have been with the company for 35 years, and his loyal customer base.

Steve Paulsen has been a customer since the dealership opened in Moorhead in 1977. He's purchased snowmobiles, ATVs and motorcycles and is currently working on a deal to trade in his 2015 side-by-side Ranger for a 2017 model.

He said it's the customer service that has kept him coming back all these years.

"I just got to know everybody there really well. I walk into the store and they'll say 'Good morning, Steve. How are you?' They've always been pleasant," Paulsen said. "I'm a firm believer that if you go back and do your business at one place all the time, you're going to get a better deal than you are trying to shop around from dealership to dealership. They want to keep you happy because they know you've been a longtime customer. You get to know people, and they get to know you."

Arrival of the Indian Motorcycle

The success of a dealership like Wheels Inc., 432 36th St. S., depends on a number of factors. For one, motorcycles, snowmobiles, jet skis and ATVs are generally considered luxury items. Their popularity tends to rise and fall along with the state of the economy.

Snowmobile sales are also dependent on the weather. Low snowfall totals the past two winters have hurt the business. Hartman said the majority of the sleds he sells today are to customers who haul them out of state to ride in the mountains.

Hartmann also said it's important that he adapt to customers' changing buying habits.

He recently dropped Suzuki because sales were slow and he didn't feel the brand was moving in the same direction as Wheels.

"They focus more on motocross and sport bikes. Our market is more cruiser-style. It just wasn't performing very well," he said.

Wheels also quit carrying Kymco scooters because sales have steadily declined along with gas prices.

This freed up space, so he was able to bring in the Indian Motorcycle. Hartmann remodeled the showroom to highlight the "premium bike" that has been produced in the U.S. since 1901. He said they've already sold one bike and have several other deals pending.

Paulsen said if he was a little younger, he'd consider buying one for himself.

"You never know. I've got a Victory Vision I got a few years ago that I really enjoy riding," he said. "I'm 65, so I have to learn to slow down a little bit. If I was younger, I would definitely take a hard look at one. ... They're really a nice motorcycle."

RZRs, Rangers and Slingshots

Hartmann said RZRs, Rangers and Slingshots have been his big sellers in recent years.

"What's becoming more popular is the side-by-side vehicles like a RZR or Ranger," he said. "A RZR is for recreation, and a Ranger is for work use. A lot of farmers use Rangers. They're one of the most useful tools on the farm."

Also popular has been the Polaris Slingshot. The three-wheeled motorcycle looks like something straight from the Batman movie.

"It's similar to a sports car," Hartmann said. "It gives the same performance as a Corvette, for a fraction of the cost. It will go around a corner and stay flat and planted on the ground."

Grand re-opening

Wheels will host a grand re-opening Thursday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 24, to debut the Indian Motorcycle and remodeled showroom. Customers who stop by will be treated to a hamburger, pop and chips and have the chance to win door prizes.

"I want people to come in and see the store and how we've remodeled it, and hopefully we'll sell some new Indian Motorcycles," Hartmann said.

If you go

What: Indian Motorcycle Grand Opening

Where: Wheels Inc., 432 36th St. S., Fargo

When: Sept. 22-24

Contact: (701) 235-6459

Online: www.wheels-inc.com