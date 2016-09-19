Craig Properties adding private art space to current office

The Alexandra Marie is one of three apartment complexes managed by Craig Properties. Special to the Forum

The Billmeyer Apartment is an historic building in downtown Fargo managed by Craig Properties. Special to the Forum

FARGO — For the past few months, a structure has been rising out of the trees in the First Avenue North neighborhood, and it's hard not to notice it.

The structure is an addition to the Craig Properties building at 1405 1st Ave. N. and is a mirror image of the current space, albeit at a larger scale.

Jordan Craig, acting owner of Craig Properties, says the space will be used as a private art gallery when complete, which should be this fall.

The timeline is fluid because the builders — H2 Design Build and Craig Development — are working to finish the company's latest project, the 220 West complex across from North Dakota State University's Barry Hall on 10th Street North. That project is set for completion by Oct. 1 so tenants can begin moving in, she says.

Craig Properties is a family-owned business started in 1996 by her father, Jesse, and has now grown to include three apartment complexes. The Alexandra Marie at 711 NP Ave. was built two years ago, and the Billmeyer is a historic apartment complex at 37 7th St. N.

Craig says the Billmeyer was completely remodeled a few years ago to showcase its historic features, such as original brick walls and hardwood floors. That's what sparked Craig Properties to consider building custom complexes.

"Jesse has a vision for every building, and he likes to build places he, himself, would live in or a place where he would want his daughters to live," Jordan Craig says. At 20, she's the oldest of four girls, including a 16-year-old sister and nearly 3-year-old twin half sisters.

The current office space embraces the family-friendly aspect of the business with a wall of images depicting the smiling faces of several family members. The office also showcases work by local artists, including acrylic paintings of the two older Craig daughters and Jesse's wife, Mindy.

The love of local art is what prompted the company to expand its footprint in an unconventional way. The space offers four small galleries on the main floor as well as working space that will feature a kiln donated by local artist Bruce Hummel. Bathrooms will include large sinks for washing paint brushes and other tools. The upper floor of the addition will feature a photography studio for Mindy Craig's business, as well as a larger gallery that could also serve as event space.

"We wanted the space to have lots of natural light, and we may get some movable walls for additional space to hang work," Jordan Craig says.

Once complete, the space could be made available to other local artists, though the effort is not meant to be an income-producing stream. "We aren't looking to compete with other art galleries in town," she says. "We just want to celebrate art."

Craig Properties purchased its current office space around 2008 from Stahl Architects, and they made very few changes. The ultramodern, somewhat industrial space reflects the design aesthetic of Craig Properties' newest buildings.

"My dad and I have similar style and tastes," Craig says.

The Alexandra Marie touts contemporary designs and layouts as well as trendy features like engineered floors and sliding barn doors. The 220 West will have finished concrete floors — a design choice Craig Properties was able to experience firsthand in the office space.

"We also want all of our buildings to have a unique exterior," Craig says. Another important aspect of the Craig Properties philosophy is developing relationships with tenants, which Craig does through her role as property manager. Close family friend Randy Gitlestad serves as office manager while a third employee, Andrew Jochim, provides maintenance services.

"We do everything," Craig says, laughing. That may mean showing prospective tenants available units, planting flowers at a complex or changing a garbage disposal. And Craig wouldn't have it any other way.

Her journey to acting owner started at the tender age of 13, when she began spending her summers cleaning buildings, striping parking lots and working her way up to different roles within the company.

"That's been great because I can respect what everyone does here," she says.

Her original plans included going to college, but when she graduated from Davies High School in 2014, construction had just begun on the Alexandra Marie, and she wanted to be part of the process.

"I've had lots of great mentors, including my dad, who I call Jesse when we're at the office. It's a business. But we are able to go home as father/daughter," Craig says. "The success here is because of the people. We have an awesome group of people who work for us."

Online

craigprop.com