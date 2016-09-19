Moorhead Kmart to close by year's end

Kmart in Moorhead will close by mid-December, Sears Holdings Corp. said in a statement released Monday, Sept. 19.

MOORHEAD—Kmart, a fixture along Highway 10 East in Moorhead since 1979, is among 64 stores Sears Holdings Corp. announced plans to close Monday, Sept. 19.

According to a statement provided by company spokesman Howard Riefs, it was a "difficult, but necessary decision."

"We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors," Riefs said.

The closures were first reported by Business Insider. According to its website, the company delivered the news to employees Friday.

Business Insider also reported the complete list of affected stores, which also included Kmarts in West St. Paul, Minn., and Sioux Falls, S.D. The Kmart in Fargo is not among those set to be closed.

A liquidation sale will begin Thursday, Sept. 22, and the store will close to the public mid-December, Riefs said.

The number of affected employees in Moorhead was not available, but Riefs said eligible associates will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.

"I'm obviously sorry for the employees that are involved in that and those that are regular Kmart fans. I'm sure they will miss it in the community," Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams said.

Williams said Moorhead usually doesn't have too many vacant buildings, and she's interested to see what new things will go into the space.

"I'm sure it will catch some attention," she said.

According to city property information, the property is owned by Esteve LLC of Boca Raton, Fla. The land and building are assessed at just under $3 million. The total land area is 332,301 square feet.

David Hunstad, executive director of the Moorhead Business Association, said his group hates to see Kmart go.

"It's been a fixture in this town for a long time," he said.

He said the closing is a reminder of the importance of shopping locally.

"It's easy to hop online and have things we want and need shipped directly to our house, but I think more store closings are inevitable if we don't utilize the local stores and shop in the brick and mortar in our own town," Hunstad said.

This is the second round of closures for the retailer this year. In April, Sears announced plans to close 68 Kmart and 10 Sears stores.

The Fargo-Moorhead area once had four Kmart stores. The location at 1305 19th Ave. N. closed in 1994 and the store at 4427 13th Ave. S. closed in 2003. The store at 2301 S. University Drive remains in business.