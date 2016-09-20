Poss Custom Cabinets celebrates 30 years in business

Sheldon and Phyllis Poss are celebrating 30 years in business as Poss Custom Cabinets Inc. located at 3211 Fiechtner Drive South in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—Sheldon Poss has come a long way since launching Poss Custom Cabinets from a former chicken coop in Moorhead 30 years ago.

He had only been on the job for three years in 1986 when his employer, Kevin Bakko, decided to sell Bakko's Custom Cabinets.

Poss took it as a sign he should go out on his own and accepted an offer from Gary Wendt of Wendt Construction to use his old chicken coop for shop space.

His generosity didn't end there. Wendt also hired Poss to do the cabinets in several homes he was building.

Poss started out small, doing all of the cutting, building and finishing himself. He eventually enlisted part-time help from his dad and brother-in-law. After five years, he was able to move the shop into Fargo's Industrial Park where it remains today. He also opened a showroom at 3211 Fiechtner Drive S. where he meets with clients.

That's where Amy Martodam met Poss to talk about the home she was building in the Eagle Pointe Development in south Fargo. She was referred there by her builder, PK Construction.

"We could have worked with anybody we wanted to, but after one meeting with Sheldon it was pretty much solidified that I wanted to work with him," she said.

Looking at her blueprints was a bit overwhelming for Martodam, but Poss just started asking questions and sketching out "Poss ... ibilities," as they're referred to in the company slogan.

"I just kept on saying, 'Yes, I like that. Yes, I like that,' " Martodam said.

Poss did cabinets in the kitchen, bathrooms, mudroom, laundry room and around the fireplaces upstairs and downstairs. Martodam was more than satisfied with how everything turned out.

"One thing I really appreciated about Sheldon and the people who work with him is just the quality of their craftsmanship. His cabinetry is so beautiful. ... It's all high quality and done to perfection," she said.

Endless options

The custom cabinet trade has evolved a lot over 30 years, Poss said. When he started out, most cabinets were made of oak, the countertops were laminate and only a few standard hardware options were used.

His wife, Phyllis Poss, added that homeowners typically didn't get a look at their home until they got a set of keys at closing.

Clients are much more involved today and the options are endless.

"The choices now, the sky's the limit on everything," he said. "You spend a lot of time with the people."

Today, cabinets are often made of birch, maple or alder, also known as the "poor man's cherry." Tinted finishes, especially grey tones, are very popular. From soft-close drawers to LED lights to pull-out cabinet organizers, accessory options are endless.

Poss gets a lot of job satisfaction from seeing a custom project come together. He said it wouldn't be possible without his employees.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without the employees," he said. "My men take a lot of pride in their work and they do a nice job.

BUSINESS PROFILE

What: Poss Custom Cabinets

Where: 3211 Fiechtner Drive S., Fargo

Hours: By appointment only

Contact: (701) 478-7238

Online: www.posscabinets.com

30th anniversary open house: Poss Custom Cabinets will host a small anniversary party for employees, business partners and customers from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Fargo Billiards and Gastropub, 3234 43rd St. S.