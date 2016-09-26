Pension offset eliminates widow's survivor benefits

Q: I am confused. I thought all wives were entitled to Social Security if the husband's earnings qualified. My husband is deceased and he received a larger Social Security benefit than I because he worked longer in a qualified system. We were married almost 49 years. Most of my earnings are from a job that didn't pay into Social Security. I was told because I had a high retirement income, I could not qualify for a percentage of my husband's benefit. I didn't know there was an income basis for Social Security. My income was severely reduced when he died. I appreciate any resource in understanding Social Security you could provide.

A: It sounds like your survivor's benefits were eliminated by something known as the "government pension offset," or GPO. While this sounds draconian, the GPO is actually meant to ensure that people in your situation don't wind up getting a bigger benefit than people who paid into the Social Security system.

If you had paid into Social Security, you would get the larger of either your own benefit or your husband's after his death. You wouldn't be able to continue receiving both checks. Since you're receiving a government pension from outside the Social Security system, you would be receiving much more than a typical survivor if you could keep that pension AND get your husband's check. The GPO reduces your survivor benefit by two-thirds of your government pension to compensate. If your pension is big enough to completely eliminate your survivor's benefit, that means you're still better off than you would have been just receiving your husband's check.

Q: I would like to know how to close credit card accounts and not get a bad credit rating for doing so. We are trying to improve our credit after filing for bankruptcy seven years ago.

A: If you're trying to improve your credit, then avoid closing credit accounts. Doing so can't help your scores and may hurt them. Credit-scoring formulas are sensitive to how much of your available credit you're using. The formulas like to see a wide gap between your credit limits and the amount you charge, both on individual cards and in the aggregate. When you close an account, you reduce your available credit, which narrows that gap and can ding your scores.

If you want to speed up your recovery from the bankruptcy, continue using the cards lightly but regularly and paying the balances in full every month. Make sure to pay all your bills on time so that a skipped payment doesn't undo all the progress you've made. Review your credit reports and dispute any errors, including accounts that were included in the bankruptcy but are still showing up as active debts.

That doesn't mean you can never close unwanted credit accounts. You just don't want to do so now, or when you're in the market for a major loan. You can close an account or two once your scores are in the high 700s on the 300-to-850 FICO scale and you don't plan to apply for credit in the near future.

Q: My father recently passed away and his will named my stepmom's daughter as executor along with my brother. My stepmother just informed my brother that she removed him from that role, telling him it's easier to just leave her daughter as the executor as she lives much closer. Is this legal to remove him after my father's death? The rest of his five children have not been able to see that will.

A: Your stepmother doesn't get to alter the terms of your dad's will after his death. As mentioned in a previous column, a probate case should be opened in the county where your dad died and the will is among the paperwork that should be included in that case. It would become public record at that point so you would all be able to read it.

Your stepmother's unwillingness to play by the rules indicates that you may need some legal help to make sure your dad's wishes are carried out. The five of you should consult a probate attorney.

Liz Weston is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the "Contact" form at asklizweston.com. Distributed by No More Red Inc.