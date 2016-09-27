The new Muscatell Subaru lot at 2911 11th St. S. is slated to open early next year. (Submitted rendering)

MOORHEAD—Even when Ward Muscatell was dealing in a number of different automobile brands, he insisted his wife and kids drive Subarus.

"My wife, daughters, my children, no matter what franchises I had, I always had them in Subarus," he said. "I just felt more comfortable because they're built like a little, tiny tank. They're safe."

Subaru has been good to Muscatell and his wife, Deb. The couple is celebrating their 20th year as Subaru dealers and will soon move Muscatell Subaru to a new home at 2911 11th St. S., Moorhead, to be closer to their used car center and body shop.

At 7.5 acres, the new location is more than double the size of the lot they've had along Highway 10 East in Moorhead since 1997.

The showroom will be 43,000 square feet and allow for 28 service bays, 14 more than their current location. The extra space will also allow for more perks such as a touchless carwash.

Muscatell said Subaru encouraged them to move in order to stay in line with the growth of the franchise.

In 2016, Subaru was rated Best Overall Brand, Most Trusted Brand and Best Performance Brand by Kelley Blue Book, a provider of vehicle pricing and valuation.

Deb Muscatell said the franchise also consistently ranks high in resale value, although trade-ins are hard to come by because many are passed down to a family member.

"Subaru has the reputation that at 100,000 miles you've just started to break it in," she said.

Family business

Muscatell comes from a long line of car dealers. Charles Barthel, his grandfather, owned and operated Barthel Chevrolet in Mandan, N.D. His father, Tom Muscatell, worked there for a time before moving to Fargo in 1960 to start Muscatell Chevrolet on Main Avenue.

Ward Muscatell worked there as a lot man and a cleanup man, but he got his first taste of sales when he moved to Tampa, Fla., over summer break from the University of Jamestown.

"My mother always wanted me to go back (to college) and I didn't because the car business, I kind of enjoyed it and it worked, so I stuck with it," he said.

Florida is also where he met Deb. The couple moved back to Minnesota in 1987 and soon opened their own used car lot. In 1991, they branched out into new cars and opened a Dodge and Jeep dealership in Moorhead. It was eventually sold to Corwin.

In 1996, they acquired the Subaru franchise and have since introduced the brand to other communities as well.

Muscatell said he likes to help exceptional employees start their own dealerships, something his own father also did.

In 2006, he opened Grand Forks Subaru and Kia with his former employee Matt Bredemeier.

Muscatell gave him the reins, but Bredemeier said he was always there to give advice and direction when needed.

"Since I was a little kid, this has always been what I've wanted to do. He basically helped me with my dream," he said.

Muscatell said the secret to his success has always been to "share the love."

"The old saying of 'treat people how you want to be treated.' Make sure you take care of them and put people ahead of yourself," Muscatell said. "Don't put yourself No. 1. That's how it's worked for us anyways."