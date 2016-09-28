Old West atmosphere fills new south Fargo bar

Exterior view of the new Round Up Saloon located at 4501 Urban Plains Drive in south Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

Photographs depicting Fargo's past decorate the walls at the Round Up Saloon located at 4501 Urban Plains Drive in south Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

The bar area of the new Round Up Saloon located at 4501 Urban Plains Drive in south Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

Red curtains and overhead lighting bring back the look of the 1800's at the Round Up Saloon located at 4501 Urban Plains Drive in south Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

Interior view of the new Round Up Saloon located at 4501 Urban Plains Drive in south Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—South Fargo's newest watering hole is a blast from the past—at least in its Old West atmosphere, if not the modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs and USB ports for charging phones right at the bar.

The Round Up Saloon, expected to open Thursday, Sept. 29, afternoon at 4501 Urban Plains Drive, gets its name from the former Round Up Lounge that once served up drinks along NP Avenue in downtown Fargo.

General Manager Nick Peterschick said it's a good fit because the ownership group behind the bar, Rick Carik and Jim Swanick, already own four of Fargo's oldest and longest-running drinking establishments: Rick's Bar and Speck's Bar on Main Avenue and the Empire Tavern and Bismarck Tavern downtown.

The business partners also own Woody's on 32nd Avenue South and seven Empire or Royal Liquors stores around the community, including a new Royal Liquors attached to The Round Up Saloon.

"Now they're just going to bring another one back," Peterschick said about the soon-to-open new bar with an old name.

New option

A touch of old is around every corner in the 3,100-square-foot bar with room for more than 150, whether it's the bathrooms with an outhouse theme inside or the wagon wheel-style chandeliers that hang from the high ceiling.

One wall boasts red wallpaper, and another has a 38-foot-long wood bar with seating for about 20 that general contractor Curt Stensgard built from scratch.

Stensgard's intricate oak woodwork was all done by hand and built from the plan in his head, not a blueprint, he said. He's spent the past few months making diamond patterns on the bar top and side, adding in wood beams that run in front of the mirrors behind the bar and building wood accents around the place.

"There wasn't one piece of wood that wasn't cut, shaped, sanded," he said. "There's nothing prefab in this bar."

Memorabilia on the walls, including historic photos of former Fargo watering holes and scenes of downtown life including the Northern Pacific Railway Depot building that still stands today, complement an old piano, saloon-style doors and other Old West touches.

But The Round Up Saloon is still a modern place with 18 TVs, a large concrete patio out front, a menu that includes pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, appetizers, salads and wraps, and more.

Peterschick said despite the Old West style, the saloon isn't a country bar and instead will cater to the growing neighborhood off 45th Street South it's in as well as anyone driving through the area or getting ready for an event at the nearby Scheels Arena.

It'll also open at 8 a.m. most days, a move meant to be convenient for late-night workers at the new Sanford Medical Center once it opens next summer.

"It'll have a good drink at a fair price and a good atmosphere, somewhere to watch the game," he said.

BUSINESS PROFILE

What: The Round Up Saloon

Where: 4501 Urban Plains Drive, Fargo

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday

Ownership: Rick Carik and Jim Swanick