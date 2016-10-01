Professional development (Oct. 1, 2016)

Area high school teachers attended a welding training on Sept. 22-23 in Minnesota State Community and Technical College's custom mobile welding trailer. The six participating instructors teach in high schools in Ashby, Minn., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Fergus Falls, Minn., Moorhead and Pelican Rapids, Minn. The training will allow the teachers to earn American Welding Society certification.

Goeson passes Unified CPA Exam

Goeson and Goeson, P.A. CPAs announces that Brady J. Goeson has passed the Uniform Certified Public Accountant Examination.

Goeson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in accounting and finance from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He serves as staff accountant in the tax and business services area of the firm, which is based in Moorhead.

Bucholz earns graduate certificate

Kari Bucholz, founder and director of Haley's Hope, received a Graduate Certificate in Dyslexia Studies and Language-Based Learning Disabilities from Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester.

Haley's Hope Dyslexia Learning Center in West Fargo focuses on creating a welcoming learning environment for people of all ages with dyslexia.