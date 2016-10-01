Building permits (Oct. 1, 2016)
Moorhead
Thomsen Homes, 4521 13th St. S., new residential, $165,000
Premium Decks, 961 32nd St. S., residential remodeling, $20,000
Dale Buchholz Construction, 3000 30th St. S., structure other than building, $100,000
Dale Buchholz Construction, 3040 30th St. S., structure other than building, $100,000
Chad and Rachelle DeSmith, 2321 38th St. S., new residential, $350,000
Dale Buchholz Construction, 3060 30th St. S., structure other than building, $100,000
Fargo
Terry Becker Construction, 4241 S. Coventry Drive, new residential, $513,400
Accent Contracting, 1505 8th St. S., residential remodeling, $20,000
Cedar Miller Homes, 3696 S. Crimson Loop, new residential, $280,000
Axia Contracting, 5543 36th Ave. S., new multiple, $925,000
Axia Contracting, 5559 36th Ave. S., new multiple, $925,000
Axia Contracting, 5555 36th Ave. S., new multiple, $925,000
Axia Contracting, 5551 36th Ave. S., new multiple, $925,000
Axia Contracting, 5547 36th Ave. S., new multiple, $925,000
Axia Contracting, 5539 36th Ave. S., new multiple, $925,000
Axia Contracting, 5535 36th Ave. S., new multiple, $925,000
Schmit Brothers Construction, 164 35th Ave. NE, residential remodeling, $60,000
CRG Inc., 4040 42nd St. S. Suite O, commercial remodeling, $52,071
Cornerstone Specialties, 3686 S. Crimson Loop, foundation, $40,000
Dave Anderson Construction, 1455 E. Gateway Circle S., residential remodeling, $24,000
Dan Lindquist Construction, 4238 66th St. S., residential remodeling, $80,000
Northern Valley Construction Inc., 5050 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $30,670
1488 S. Shawnas Place, new residential, $700,000
Hammers Construction Inc., 1302 39th St. N., commercial remodeling, $81,000
Remodeling by Foss, 3301 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $200,000
Paces Lodging, 5195 45th St. S., foundation, $46,000
Olaf Anderson Construction, 1400 47th St. N., new commercial, $1,766,000
Olaf Anderson Construction, 1400 47th St. N., parking lot, $260,000
Paula Rae Homes, 4273 S. Coventry Drive Unit E, new residential, $250,000
Paula Rae Homes, 4273 S. Coventry Drive Unit D, new residential, $250,000
Earthwork Services Inc., 5200 S. Veterans Blvd., parking lot, $92,000
Strack Construction Inc., 2701 S. University Drive, new commercial, $2.4 million
Strack Construction Inc., 2701 S. University Drive, parking lot, $200,000
Chris Hawley Architect, 807 S. Harwood Drive, residential remodeling, $328,600
Ryezon Construction, 1126 S. Westrac Drive, commercial remodeling, $45,000
Quinn Construction Inc., 5476 37th Ave. S., foundation, $40,000
Studs to Rugs, 4535 S. Beach Lane, residential remodeling, $25,000
Turn Key Construction, 5689 67th St. S., new residential, $271,000
109 15th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $20,000
Dakota Construction of Fargo, 4324 20th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $270,000
Arch D Design, 4487 S. Calico Drive, commercial remodeling, $120,000