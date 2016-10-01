Contributions (Oct. 1, 2016)

The Sanford Cancer Survivorship Program received a $7,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Health Comprehensive Cancer Control Program. The funds will be used to implement an All Cancer Survivor Retreat focused on healthy nutritional choices for survivors of all cancers and their caregivers.

The date of the retreat has not yet been determined. It will be open for all cancer survivors in North Dakota and will be held in the Fargo metro area.

PATH receives suicide prevention grant

PATH recently received the North Dakota Department of Health Suicide Prevention Grant. This is the first grant PATH has received to address suicide prevention.

PATH will use this grant money to develop a comprehensive suicide prevention plan for the entire organization. The plan will focus on training PATH caseworkers and foster parents so they will be able accurately assess a child's suicide risk level. This assessment is crucial to helping the child's care team discern the treatment options necessary to reduce risk.

Children in foster care have a three to nine times higher risk of suicide than children in the general population.

PATH will be working with the Zero Suicide organization to develop the prevention plan. Zero Suicide is the national leader in suicide prevention methods.

$27K raised for Sanford Children's Hospital

RE/MAX Legacy Realty and Designer Homes, both in Fargo, held the inaugural Super Hero Golf Tournament on Aug. 17 at Edgewood Golf Course. The event raised $27,000, benefiting the Children's Miracle Network at Sanford Children's Hospital Fargo.

Money raised during the golf tournament will be used to support special programs for sick and injured children at Sanford Children's Hospital.

Since partnering with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in 1992, RE/MAX agents have raised more than $147 million for the charity's 170 member hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

First International Bank donates $50K

First International Bank and Trust has donated $50,000 to Park Christian School, Moorhead. The gift will go toward the school's goal of raising $1.5 million by Dec. 1. If that goal is reached, another donor will contribute $3 million to the school's expansion project. The school has raised $1.2 million

The five-year expansion plan includes a two-story elementary addition, a new gymnasium and expanded commons/circulation.

F-M Icelandic Klub offers scholarships

The Fargo-Moorhead Icelandic Klub is offering two $750 scholarships. Applicants must be post-secondary students nearing the end of a program or persons who are participating in the 2017 Snorri Program, a study program about the country of Iceland.

To be eligible for either scholarship, the applicant must be of Icelandic heritage and must be a graduate of a North Dakota or Minnesota high school. For the student scholarship, the applicant must be enrolled for the 2016-17 school year as an undergraduate in the last full year of a program at a college or university. For the Snorri Program scholarship, the applicant must plan to participate in the summer of 2017 and be willing to share experiences with FMIK.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 31. Recipients will be announced in December. For more information, contact Linda Palmer at 325 13th St. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075, or call (701) 672-4183.

KLN Family Brands partners with Pinky Swear Foundation

KLN Family Brands has announced a partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation that will raise $1 million over five years to provide immediate needs support to families impacted by pediatric cancer. The funds contributed will consist of donations supported by their family of brands, including Wiley Wallaby Gourmet Liquorice and NutriSource Pet Foods.

The Minneapolis-based Pinky Swear Foundation was founded in 2003 by Steve and Becky Chepokas in memory of their 9-year-old son, Mitch, who lost his battle with bone cancer. Since its inception in 2003, Pinky Swear has raised more than $13 million to help support families whose children are battling cancer across the U.S.

Beginning Oct. 1, consumers can support this initiative by purchasing any bag of Wiley Wallaby Gourmet Liquorice or specially marked bags of NutriSource Pet Foods.

Midco Foundation awards $14K in grants

The Midco Foundation, the charitable arm of the Midco family of companies, has awarded $14,000 in grants to 10 nonprofit organizations in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The foundation board, comprised of Midco employees, reviews and approves funding requests to charitable entities twice a year. Since 1987, the foundation has awarded more than $3.7 million to causes within its service area.

In total, the foundation gave out $100,000 in grants to 65 nonprofits, schools and government organizations in South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota. Across the state of North Dakota, Midco awarded $55,900 to various charities.

Organizations in the Fargo-Moorhead area receiving fall 2016 grants are:

• Fargo Fire Department, $2,000

• Fargo Youth Hockey Association, $1,500

• Greater Fargo Economic Development Corp., $1,000

• Mind Shift, $2,000

• Northern Prairie Performing Arts dba Fargo Community Theatre, $1,000

• Rebuilding Together Fargo-Moorhead Area, $2,000

• Shanley TV & AV Club, $1,000

• The Prairie Den, $1,000

• YWCA Cass Clay, $1,500

• ACT Up Theatre, $1,000

Applications for the spring 2017 grant cycle will be accepted through Jan. 10. Full application details can be found at www.Midco.com/Foundation.

RE/MAX Realty 1 donates to Children's Miracle Network

RE/MAX Realty 1 recently held its Annual Miracle Lunch at the Fargo location.

Proceeds from this annual event have raised more than $10,000 to benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Gate City Bank donates $100K

Gate City Bank has donated $100,000 to the Sunshine Memorial Foundation.

The Sunshine Memorial Foundation is a North Dakota non-profit that was established by Van and Dee Larson in memory and in honor of their daughter, Shannon "Sunshine" Larson, who passed away in 2007 from heat stroke while hiking in Arizona.

This gift will support the proposed Sunshine Hospitality Home in Grand Forks, and will provide a "home away from home" for families of patients being treated at local health care facilities.