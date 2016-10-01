Hires and promotions (Oct. 1, 2016)

Susie Swangler and Julie Breidenbach have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, 1815 38th St. S., Fargo. They are licensed Realtors in North Dakota and Minnesota and will concentrate on selling and listing residential properties.

Swangler studied court reporting and legal assisting at University of Minnesota Crookston. Prior to obtaining her real estate license, she worked alongside her husband at the business they own, All Season's Mechanical.

Breidenbach studied radiologic technology at Northland Community and Technical College, Thief River Falls, Minn.

Exner hired at Better Business Bureau

Kay Exner has joined Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota in its Fargo office as the consumer outreach coordinator.

Previously, Exner worked at the University of Mary Fargo Center with the vice president of enrollment and for CHARISM Neighborhood Center as their resource manager.

Bell Bank hires Schuster

Ryan Schuster has been hired as social media manager at Bell Bank, 3100 13th Ave. S., Fargo.

Schuster earned a bachelor's degree in journalism/mass communications from University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. He was most recently employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, Fargo, where he held positions as editor/project coordinator and senior editor in corporate communications/public affairs. Schuster also worked as a business reporter, editor and online content producer at the Grand Forks Herald and as editor at Prairie Business magazine between 2007 and 2011. He also worked as a newspaper reporter for the Boca Raton (Fla.) News in Boca Raton and The Bakersfield Californian in Bakersfield.

Vetter promoted at Bank of the West

Barb Vetter has been promoted to branch area manager at Bank of the West, Fargo.

Vetter has been with Bank of the West for 19 years and has earned several honors and recognitions for service excellence.

Henagin hired at Onsharp

Onsharp has hired Kate Henagin as the sales director for Posterboard.

Henagin earned a degree in philosophy from Concordia College, Moorhead.

Vang named CEO at The Village

The Village Family Service Center has selected Doug Vang as The Village's new president and chief executive officer. Vang will succeed outgoing president and CEO Gary Wolsky, who has been at the helm of the organization for 34 years.

Vang graduated from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, with degrees in accounting and law. He has held executive roles at Banner Health, Sanford and Essentia. Vang is currently CEO at OrthoArizona.

Essentia Health hires Marroquin, Cameron

Dr. Guillermo Marroquin, an obstetrician and gynecologist, has joined the Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes (Minn.) Clinic. Physician assistant Caitlyn Cameron has joined the Essentia Health-52nd Ave. Clinic in Fargo.

Marroquin earned a medical degree from the Francisco Marroquin University School of Medicine in Guatemala City. He completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Bronx (N.Y.) Lebanon Hospital Center.

Cameron earned a master's degree in physician assistant studies from University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Pytlik hired at FBS

Lori Pytlik has joined FBS as a product manager.

Pytlik has a degree in accounting and international business from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Pytlik has 25 years of experience in the business technology field from positions at Microsoft and Great Plains in development, sales and marketing. Most recently she was employed by ZAP Technology and KEY2ACT in sales and product management roles.

Discovery Benefits promotes four

Discovery Benefits, Fargo, has promoted Bridget Medbery to operations supervisor and Shayna Wirkus, Peggy Lorz and Amanda Mohrman to participant services team lead roles.

Medbery started with Discovery Benefits in 2014 as a COBRA renewal specialist and then transitioned to a COBRA operations specialist role. Previously, she worked at Best Buy and as a teaching assistant in China. Medbery graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, with a bachelor's degree in history and business.

Wirkus started with Discovery Benefits as a participant services specialist in 2014. Previously, she was a customer service specialist and cake decorator at O' For Heaven's Cakes and worked in food production at Sanford. Wirkus attended classes at Northland Community and Technical College before studying criminal justice at University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.

Lorz joined Discovery Benefits in 2013 as a participant services specialist. Prior to working at Discovery Benefits she held roles as a loan officer at Northland Educators Federal Credit Union, a customer services representative at Maintenance Engineering and a customer service manager at US Bank. Lorz studied accounting at North Dakota State University.

Mohrman started working with Discovery Benefits as a participant service specialist in 2015. Previously, she was a manager at Menards as well as a manager in the food industry.

TMI Hospitality hires four

TMI Hospitality, Fargo, has hired Meghan Hamilton as administrative assistant, Tammy Kraus as technical support 1, Allison Gjestvang as hotel accountant and Carleen Terres as treasury specialist.

Hamilton has a degree in hospitality and tourism management from North Dakota State University. Hamilton joins TMI with two years of administrative assistant experience.

Kraus is pursuing a degree in computer science from Rasmussen College, Fargo. Kraus has six years of experience in sales, administration and customer service.

Gjestvang has a degree in accounting and certificate in professional writing from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Gjestvang joins TMI with one year of accounting experience at a local software company.

Terres has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, and a master's degree in accounting from NDSU. Terres brings seven years of experience in systems engineering with an avionics company.

Five hired at Aldevron

Aldevron has added Anthony Martins and Tony Sims as laboratory technicians, McKenzie Ensrud and Vicki Clark as shipping and receiving specialists and Darrel Veldhouse as marketing manager.

Martins works in GMP proteins and nucleic acids production. He is a graduate of St. Cloud (Minn.) State University, with a bachelor's degree in biomedical science.

Sims works in GMP-Source proteins and nucleic acids production and has an associate degree in liberal arts and science from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead.

Ensrud was previously employed at Clinical Supply Management in Fargo, while Clark was with Plains Medical Research in Fargo.

Veldhouse previously worked at Ulteig Engineers in Fargo and is a graduate of North Dakota State University with a degree in agricultural economics and communications.

Dakota Plains Realty adds four

Emily Johnson, Anne McDonagh and Bill Richter have joined Dakota Plains Realty, 5302 51st Ave. S. Suite B, Fargo. All are licensed Realtors in North Dakota and Minnesota. They are the Home Team Realtors FM. Additionally, Amber Olsen has joined Dakota Plains Realty as the managing broker.

Johnson has six years of residential real estate experience.

McDonagh has five years of residential real estate experience.

Richter has 23 years of residential real estate experience. He is the 2016 Jim Fay Award recipient, which recognizes a Realtor who represents the spirit of honesty, integrity and ethics in business dealings.

Olson has 15 years' experience in the real estate industry. Previously, Olsen co-brokered a large real estate company in the F-M area.

ByteSpeed hires two, promotes two

ByteSpeed, Moorhead, has hired Cody Wahl and Mike Fuller as sales account managers. Jesse Hoffart has been promoted to Gravity Gaming manager and Danny Mathison has been promoted to the help desk.