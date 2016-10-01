Business digest (Oct. 1, 2016)

H2M, an advertising and marketing agency in Fargo with partners in Minneapolis, has added a new division to the agency responsible for creating engaging digital media content with an emphasis on using digital video to tell brand stories.

The division, called Storycast, works closely with H2M, its partners and clients to integrate content marketing into the overall marketing strategy mix.

Storycast can be found at www.storycast.co.

New logo released for downtown Fargo

The Downtown Community Partnership, in conjunction with the Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau, have introduced a new logo.

For more information or to see the logo, visit www.downtownfargo.com.

Furniture for Less holds promotional event

Furniture for Less is holding a North Dakota State University Bison-themed promotion through Oct. 5. Any customer who purchases at least $2,017 worth of product at the stores located at 420 Center Ave., Moorhead, and 110 Sheyenne St., West Fargo, during this period will be entered. If the Bison win the National Championship on Jan. 7 by more than 14 points, 30 individuals will receive a check from Furniture for Less for the total amount of their qualifying purchase.

For more information, visit www.furnitureforlessfargo.com.

Interstate Engineering opens Horace, N.D. office

Interstate Engineering is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Horace, N.D. The office is located at 416 Main St. The Interstate Engineering Horace office will serve clients in the surrounding area, providing a full range of engineering, surveying and planning services.

Interstate Engineering has locations in North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana.

Special needs conference to be held

A conference about children with special needs will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S., Bemidji, Minn. This conference will feature topics that affect the health, education and development of children who have complex conditions such as epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Presentations by medical professionals from Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare will focus on supporting children in medical, educational and community settings.

The conference is intended for pediatricians, family practice physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, school nurses, nurses, physical and occupational therapists, local public health staff and special educators.

Registration is $60 for physicians and $40 for other medical professionals, which includes a continental breakfast, lunch and continuing medical education credit. Register online at www.ow.ly/3a6Y303JCPC.

For information call (651) 265-7387.

Kennelly Business Law acquires Fitzner and Nelson

Kennelly Business Law has acquired Fitzner and Nelson PLLP and has established a Valley City, N.D. office.

Jon Fitzner and Carol Nelson retired on Sept. 30 after practicing law for 50 and 35 years respectively.

Chris Kennelly, Jeff Gunkelman and Paul Campbell of Kennelly Business Law practiced with them at their location on the second floor of the City-County Health Building at 415 2nd Ave. N.E., Valley City, until Friday, Sept. 30. Kennelly Business Law will continue to practice in Valley City at 253 Central Ave. N.

Kennelly Business Law also maintains an office in Fargo.

Acme Equipment launches new website

Acme Equipment, a division of Acme Tools, has announced the launch of its new www.AcmeEquipment.com website.

The relaunched website provides information on more than 1,000 equipment listings for new equipment, used agricultural, used construction equipment and service and rental information. Customers can request a quote, make an offer, get a free shipping quote, get a free lender quote and request a service quote online from Acme Equipment.

Starion Financial changes name to Starion Bank

Starion Financial has changed its name to Starion Bank. Logos will transition to Starion Bank. The website and interior signage will change immediately, and exterior signage will change by the end of October.

Showroom Tour to be held through October

The Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead will hold a Showroom Tour running through Oct. 31. This event will allow participants to get a closer look at the finishes shown during the Parade of Homes, including flooring, lighting and more.

Participating show rooms are Accent Kitchen and Bath, Arctic Audio, Custom Cinema and Sound, Dabbert Custom Homes, Design Direction, EZ Open Garage Door, Ferguson Bath Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, Floor to Ceiling Carpet One, Imperial Flooring, JW Kitchens, Luxury Designs, Showplace Kitchens, Smart Spaces, Sternerson Lumber, Stone Countertop Outlet, Stone Holding Company, Syverson Tile and Stone, Tubs of Fun!, Twin City Garage Door, Valley Lights, Waterfront Kitchen and Bath, Western Products and Wood Specialists.

Those who visit five showrooms in October and complete passport requirements will be entered into a drawing for one of five $100 Visa Gift cards.

For more information, visit www.paradefm.com.