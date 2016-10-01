Honors and officers (Oct. 1, 2016)

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has announced that the Red River Zoo, 4255 23rd Ave. S., Fargo, was granted accreditation by AZA's independent Accreditation Commission.

To be accredited, the Red River Zoo underwent a review to assure it has and will continue to meet rising standards, which include animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education and safety. AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this process every five years in order to be members of the association.

Realtors inducted into hall of fame

Three North Dakota Association of Realtors members recently were inducted into the NDAR Realtor Political Action Committee Hall of Fame at the Convention of the Dakotas.

Realtors Kevin Fisher, Park Co. Realtors; Jodi Tollefson, Park Company Realtors, Fargo Moorhead Area Association of Realtors; and Amy Hullet, Century 21 Landmark Realty, Bismarck Mandan Board of Realtors, were presented awards and recognized for each contributing an aggregate of $10,000 over the years to NDAR's Political Action Committee or Political Action Fund, called Issues and Mobilization.

RPAC contributions are personal and are used to support political candidates that support the real estate industry.

Four Nilles Law Firm attorneys honored

Andrew Noah of the Nilles Law Firm will be featured in the 23rd edition of The Best Lawyers in America as the "Lawyer of the Year" for his work in real estate law. Additionally, Greg Selbo will be recognized in the practice area of commercial transactions and UCC law, Mark Hanson will be recognized for commercial litigation and Bill Harrie will be recognized for insurance law and insurance litigation.

Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a peer-review survey with top attorneys and is regarded as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch elects board members

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch elected new officers and board members at its annual meetings in Fargo.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is a family of three separate nonprofit organizations: Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation and Dakota Family Services.

New officers of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Board of Directors are: Robert Drees, chairman, Grand Forks; Maxine Beckwith, vice chairwoman, Hazen, N.D.; Dr. Brent Askvig, secretary, Minot, N.D.; Wayne Ulven, treasurer, Walcott, N.D.

Four people were elected to serve on the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch board. They are: Richard Shorma, retired business owner, Wahpeton, N.D.; Pastor Derek Harkins, Christ Lutheran Church, Minot; Pastor Paul Krueger, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Minot; and Dr. George O'Neill, retired psychologist, Fargo.

New officers of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation Board of Directors are: Brent Mattson, chairman, Minot; Amanda Thomas, vice chairwoman, Fargo; Bob Rosenvold, secretary, West Fargo; Harley Haug, treasurer, Fargo. Jerry Hauff, president, Cornerstone Bank, Bismarck, was elected to serve on the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation board.

New officers of the Dakota Family Services Board of Directors are: Dr. Brent Askvig, chairman, Minot; Amanda Thomas, vice chairwoman, Fargo; Dr. Don Burke, secretary/treasurer, Minot. Dr. George O'Neill, retired psychologist, Fargo, and Rep. Larry Bellew, North Dakota House of Representatives, Minot, were both elected to serve on the Dakota Family Services board.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch provides residential and educational programs for children, ages 10 to 18, who face psychiatric, behavioral and trauma issues.

National Communications contest winners named

Winners of the 2016 National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest were recognized at the federation's annual conference, held in Wichita, Kan., Sept. 8-10.

Eighteen members of North Dakota Professional Communicators earned 44 awards for their work in print media, photography, radio and TV advertising, writing for and development of the web, blogging, social media, community relations, marketing and books.

NDPC member Pam Knudson, Grand Forks, was the overall NFPW national sweepstakes winner, and member Roxane Salonen, Fargo, was runner-up. Pam Gibb, Moorhead, was recognized as NDPC's Communicator of Achievement at the conference.

Winners are: Anne Marie Denholm, Valley City, N.D.; Becky Koch, Fargo; Brian Shawn, Fargo; Carol Renner, Fargo; Carrie Carney, Fargo; Danielle Teigen, Fargo; Darrel Veldhouse, Moorhead; Ellen Crawford, Fargo; Jeanine Larson, West Fargo; Karen Stensrud, Fargo; Kelly Krenzel, Fargo; Linda Sailer, Dickinson, N.D.; Lisa Farnham, Fargo; Merrie Sue Holtan, Perham, Minn.; Pamela Knudson, Grand Forks; Roxane Salonen, Fargo; Sarah Hoffbeck, Fergus Falls, Minn.; Suzanne Irwin, Grand Forks; and Tracy Nicholson, Fargo.

NDPC is the state affiliate of NFPW, an organization of communication professionals from across the U.S. NDPC is an organization of women and men employed in all aspects of communication: newspapers, public relations, education, magazines, television, radio, publishing, advertising, photography and freelance. For more information, visit www.aboutndpc.org.

JLG Architects named top US firm

JLG Architects has been named No. 56 of the top 100 architecture firms in the United States by Building Design+Construction magazine, which ranks architecture and architecture/engineering firms headquartered in the United States in its annual "Giants 300" report.

This is JLG's third year on the list; the firm was No. 87 in 2015 and No. 158 in 2016.

JLG has also been honored with five firm awards from the Zweig Group, a national architecture, engineering and environmental consulting organization. At the Zweig Group's annual conference in Phoenix, JLG was the recipient of a Hot Firm Award, a Best Firm to Work For Award and two Marketing Excellence Awards. Additionally, JLG received a Trifecta Award as a result of receiving awards in all three honor categories in the same year.

This is JLG's fifth year on the Zweig Hot Firm list and fourth year on the Best Firm to Work For list.