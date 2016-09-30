Commercial cleaning company looking for franchisees in Fargo

Jan-Pro, a global commercial cleaning company, is looking for franchisees in North Dakota. Jan-Pro / Special to The Forum

FARGO—Jan-Pro, a global commercial cleaning company, is hoping to develop in North Dakota.

A combination of proprietary processes like the EnviroShield process, the same cleaning process used to sanitize hospital operating rooms, an extensive cleaning regimen, and ongoing training are touted as selling points of the company.

Alison Hoesli, an account executive from an advertising agency representing Jan-Pro, said Fargo is considered ideal for the state's first location due to the number of large health care institutions here. For more information, visit www.jan-pro.com.