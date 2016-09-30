ND among fastest growing states for women-owned businesses

North Dakota is one of the fastest growing states for women-owned small businesses since 2007. startupstockphotos.com / Special to The Forum

FARGO—North Dakota is one of the fastest growing states for women-owned small businesses, according to a new report.

The report, commissioned by American Express OPEN , looked into trends across the country since the 2007 recession.

The number of women-owned firms in the U.S. increased an estimated 45 percent from 2007 to 2016, when 11.3 million such firms employing about 9 million were estimated to be in business.

In North Dakota, the number of women-owned small businesses during the same time increased about 42 percent, from 15,237 to 21,600 today with a current employment of 26,100 and sales of about $4.6 billion.

The state ranked 17th for its growth in the number of firms and second for the rising revenue of those businesses since 2007, and got a combined rank of No. 1 for its growth overall, which also includes employment as a factor.

South Dakota came in second on the 2016 report's combined rank.