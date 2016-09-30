Justin Walsh, left, and Garrett Moon, right, are the founders of CoSchedule, a marketing calendar bloggers and marketing teams can use to schedule blog and social media posts. (Submitted photo)

FARGO—CoSchedule, an all-in-one marketing calendar software provider with offices here and in Bismarck, was named one of the top five startups in Tech. Co's 2016 Startup of the Year Competition.

The annual competition, held in San Jose, Calif., is part of the Innovate! And Celebrate Conference, a startup conference co-produced by the Consumer Technology Association and Tech. Co.

To enter, companies were required to have less than $3 million in funding, be less than four years old and provide a tangible product or service. Fifty semifinalists were selected from more than 1,000 companies.

CoSchedule is the first-ever North Dakota-based startup to be included in the top five. The company was founded by Garrett Moon and Justin Walsh.