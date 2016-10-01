Office Supply Liquidation store going out of business

Office Supply Liquidation is located at 2425 Main Avenue in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO—An office supply and furniture store here will close in December.

Office Supply Liquidation, 2425 Main Ave., occupies 9,000 square feet of the building on the northeast corner of Main and 25th Street South that's also home to Northern Plains Coins and House of Barbering.

Owner Mark Kingsley opened the store in 2000 and owns the building. He said the upcoming closure at the end of the year is necessary for multiple reasons.

He's been short-staffed in recent years, he said, and it's hard to hire new employees. Kingsley said he's concerned about a Dec. 1 change to wage laws that will require salaried employees earning less than about $48,000 a year to be eligible for overtime.

"That's a huge impact on small retail," he said.

The 63-year-old also said he's "getting too old" to keep working two full-time jobs. Kingsley owns and operates Northern Plains Coins, which will remain open.

"I'm getting closer to retirement age, and I'm literally working 80 hours a week a lot," he said.

Kingsley said a going-out-of-business sale will start Tuesday, Oct. 4.

He hopes to rent out the store's space next year, but if that doesn't happen, he'll rebrand and sell new furniture there.