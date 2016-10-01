Minnesota salons react to new health and safety rules

For the first time in 30 years Minnesota is changing rules for hair salons. Dave Wallis / The Forum

MOORHEAD — Stylist Marissa Schultz from Moorhead's Urban Hair says she was surprised by the requirements she needed to get her stylist's license in Minnesota in 2008.

"They had me do finger waves and pin curls," she says of the methods of hairstyling first popularized in the '20s and '30s. "In the beauty industry, things are constantly changing. It just seemed funny to me that hadn't changed."

In fact, the Minnesota Cosmetology Industry is stepping up its game to more accurately reflect the changing industry. In the past couple of weeks, more than 500 new rules have gone into effect for cosmetologists who work in the state's 5,500 salons.

It's the first time in more than 30 years the rules have been updated. The last time they were changed, Schultz hadn't even born. Most of the rules modernize health and safety regulations.

"Over the last several years, we have observed a growing number of health and safety issues at salons around the state," says Gina Fast, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Cosmetologist Examiners. "The updated rules will help us achieve our top priority of keeping Minnesotans safe and healthy when they visit salons."

According to the board, many of the old rules were vague, inconsistent and didn't reflect how the industry works today. The new rules give stylists and technicians clear instructions. For example, previously vague rules regarding infection control were updated to more clearly spell out how to properly wash hands, disinfect tools and handle exposure to blood and bodily fluid.

Schultz is embracing the change. She recently underwent some newly required continuing education regarding sanitation and infectious diseases.

"I think it's really good that not everybody can just renew (their license); we're going to need to show we have knowledge of what's going on in the beauty industry and that we're also being safe about it," she says.

To identify which rules should be updated, the board met with hundreds of business owners and practitioners who provided comments and suggestions to help shape the new rules. The board took into account how the industry has changed since 1986 with the growing popularity of services including waxing, pedicures, manicures and even eyelash extensions.

Moorhead nail technician Tessa Geraghty is also pleased with the new rules, although she says it includes procedures she's been doing voluntarily for a few years.

"I've always been very careful about cleanliness and cross-contamination — not reusing items from one person to the other — but it's definitely a positive thing that we're paying attention to this," she says.

Geraghty says the rules include cleaning metal instruments with hot, soapy water followed by a hospital-grade disinfectant. The instruments are then dried and stored in a dry container. She says any paper products get thrown away. Inexpensive nail files and buffers must be thrown away or given to the client. The rules decrease the likelihood of transferring contagious infections from one manicure or pedicure customer to the next.

But, while most cosmetologists are happy with the changes, there is one rule change being questioned by some salon professionals. The board lifted the requirement that individuals need a salon manager's license (instead of an operator's license) to be an independent contractor or rent space in a salon. Schultz worries that means stylists fresh out of school will be able to operate on their own without supervision.

"I think you need people there to help you and advise you," says Schultz. "I think that's definitely a negative change."

But Catrina Mairose, the board's chief of staff, says the board exists to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans and it determined that holding a salon manager license instead of an operator license has no impact on the health and safety of Minnesotans.

"If a person holds an operator license, they have been deemed competent to provide services. They've completed training, passed written and practical exams, fulfilled service quota requirements, and obtained a license — this gives them the privilege to offer services," she says. "Whether a person holds a salon manager license or an operator license, they're able to offer the same types of services to the public."

It's important to note, however, that individual salons can still require less experienced stylists to work under supervision. The state just doesn't mandate it anymore. The rule change could benefit salons in smaller towns that have a harder time hiring stylists.

"The repeal of the requirement to hold a salon manager license to rent space in a salon will increase opportunities for licensees and allow salons to make individualized business decisions while still upholding the protection of public health and safety," Mairose says.

Overall, Mairose says the board has had positive feedback about the rule changes from the stylists and technicians they've talked to at town hall meetings around the state.

Schultz says the rules might be a long time coming, but they are appreciated.

"For the most part, I think they're a step in the right direction," Schultz says.