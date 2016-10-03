Cookie bakery to open soon in downtown Fargo

A sampler box from Insomnia Cookies, which will open its first North Dakota location later this fall in downtown Fargo. Special to The Forum

Insomnia Cookies, a company founded in 2003 now based in New York and Philadelphia, will take over a vacant storefront at 412 Broadway late this fall, Senior Marketing Manager Courtney Altamura said last week.

The company owns all of its locations, she said, and will own the forthcoming Fargo bakery.

Insomnia Cookies currently has 99 locations around the country, primarily in college towns in the eastern half of the U.S.

But the company—which gets its name from the fact most locations are open late and offer delivery of cookies, ice cream, milk and more as late as 3 a.m.—is growing, and now has a bakery in Minneapolis and Mankato, Minn.

When asked if the brand will expand more in the region or the rest of North Dakota, Altamura didn't rule it out.

"Insomnia Cookies is rapidly expanding so you never know where we will pop up next," she said in an email statement.

Moving in

The new business will take over a 700- to 850-square foot space on the main floor of the Hadeland Building, which is on the west side of Broadway just south of a Navy recruiter's office and north of c. lizzy's gift shop.

The property was part of a 17-parcel real estate portfolio in or near downtown that was purchased May 2015 by Doug Burgum's Kilbourne Group. Cam Knutson, Kilbourne's business development manager who was involved in leasing the retail location, said the space is currently vacant.

It hosted a pop-up store last Christmas season, and its last long-term tenant was Willi Nilli, a handbag and apparel store by artist Susanne Williams. She moved her products to another downtown gallery in 2013 and has since relocated to Nebraska.

The Hadeland Building, as well as other buildings on the block, is currently undergoing a storefront renovation that replaced old awnings with glass fronts.

"One of the main requests we received from the tenants at that block when we purchased the building was to look at doing something with that storefront," Knutson said.

Kilbourne will finish that project and landlord's buildout over the next month, he said, and the leased space will then be turned over to Insomnia Cookies.

Knutson said it could be ready to open by November or December, but the specific opening date and completion of construction will be up to the bakery.

In addition to classic cookie options such as M&M, peanut butter, chocolate chunk and oatmeal raisin, Insomnia Cookies also offers "deluxe" cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, cookie sandwiches and ice cream.

Online

