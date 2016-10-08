Bankruptcies (Oct. 8, 2016)

Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court

North Dakota

Les Kallestad, Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Roy C. Welch Jr., Mandan, Chapter 7.

Kurtis L. Quandt, Lincoln, Chapter 7.

Denver L. Ennen, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Kimberly R. and Dyan R. Kruska, Bismarck, Chapter 7.

Travis A. Kilgore, Grand Forks, Chapter 7.

Luke and Kelsie Olson, formerly known as Kelsie Anderson, Fargo, Chapter 7.

Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Stacy Renee Blauert, also known as Stacy Renee Haataja, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7.

Nicole Michelle Dahl, formerly known as Nicole Michelle Smith, Detroit Lakes, Chapter 7.

Brendan G. Akerman, doing business as Barry Septic Pumping, Underwood, Chapter 13.

Randy Ray and Debra Lynn Aaenson, Fergus Falls, Chapter 7.

Marc James and Carole Irene Butcher, formerly known as Carole Irene Hestley and Carole Irene Karchesky, doing business as the Woodsmith Shop, Fergus Falls, Chapter 13.

Karen Amanda Odens, formerly known as Karen Amanda Welke, Pelican Rapids, Chapter 7.

Katrina M. Willis, Crookston, Chapter 7.