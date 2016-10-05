Cassandra Martinez, regional manager, left, and Natasha Baker, store manager, at the new second location Cricket Wireless store which is in the Case Wise Foods store in south Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—The average Verizon, Sprint and AT&T customer spends over $140 a month on cell service, according to a survey of U.S.-based mobile customers conducted by Cowen and Company in 2014.

Many who are tired of the high monthly cost are switching to budget brands such as Cricket Wireless, MetroPCS and Boost Mobile.

Storefronts for these sort of discount providers have been popping up around the Fargo metro in recent months.

In June, PQH Wireless opened a new Cricket Wireless kiosk in Cash Wise on 13th Avenue South. Store manager Natasha Baker said while sales were a bit slow at first, they've steadily picked up thanks to advertising and word of mouth.

Cassandra Martinez, PQH regional manager for North Dakota and South Dakota, said many people weren't familiar with Cricket Wireless or budget brands in general.

"When we opened this store, so many people thought we were a bait and tackle store. They peeked in and asked what kind of crickets we sold," she said.

Another Cricket Wireless store, owned by a different group, has opened at 1529 S. University Drive, Fargo.

There are four Boost Mobile stores in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo, according to its online store locator.

Pros and cons

Cricket Wireless offers four basic plans ranging from $40 a month for unlimited talk and text and 2.5 GB of data to $70 a month for unlimited talk, text and data. Customers who sign up for auto pay can save an additional $5 a month.

While those deals are good, Martinez said the best savings come through Group Save discounts where families can save $100 a month for up to five lines on one account. The first line pays full price. A second line receives a $10 discount, the third a $20 discount, the fourth $30, and so on.

"We weren't sure who our target market was going to be here," she said. "We were open for about a month and then we started realizing it's families, families who have three kids in high school who don't want to pay $500 a month for cell service."

Cricket Wireless and other budget brands require customers prepay for service. The upside is no overage charges. Plans cost exactly what is advertised, all taxes and fees are included. Martinez said it's also possible for customers to buy more data if they use their monthly allotment.

Another upside is that there is no contract involved. Customers can bump their service up and down from month to month and don't have to wait for two years before they can get a new phone.

But there is a downside. Customers must buy their phones outright and the selection is somewhat limited.

Baker said most phones they sell cost less than $150, but they do carry the latest Samsung and iPhones as well. It's also possible for customers to bring over their current phone and number to the service.

Cricket Wireless was acquired by AT&T in 2014 and leases service from the carrier.

Martinez said AT&T has invested a lot into the network in North Dakota in recent years and service is now available almost everywhere in the state. In addition to Fargo, they've opened stores in Minot and Bismarck as well as Aberdeen, S.D. Martinez expects the company to add more in the future.