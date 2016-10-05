Search
    West Acres closed on Thanksgiving, though stores can open

    By Sherri Richards Today at 4:17 p.m.
    Shoppers formed long lines outside the three exterior doors to Sears at West Acres in anticipation for the 8 p.m. opening on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2012, in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

    FARGO – After the Mall of America announced Wednesday, Oct. 5, that it would be closed on Thanksgiving Day, West Acres Shopping Center said that this year, like always, it will not officially open until Friday, Nov. 25.

    Some of its stores, however, choose to open on Thanksgiving.

    “We do have operations and security staff on hand to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for customers that want to come out that evening and make shopping a part of their holiday experience. Those team members that do work, many of whom volunteer, receive additional pay as well as meals and goodies that night,” said the statement, sent by Alissa Adams, West Acres’ senior vice president of marketing and business development.

    Adams said the mall’s official opening time for Black Friday has not been announced, but has usually been at 7 a.m. Individual store hours are not known, she said.

