Contributions (Oct. 8, 2016)

The Mapleton Fire Department received a donation of 20 air cylinders worth more than $18,000 at an event Wednesday, Oct. 5. The equipment will be used when air quality is poor, such as during a fire or chemical spill, ensuring firefighters are equipped with necessary protection and breathable air.

The cylinders were donated by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation at the Firehouse Subs restaurant, 5675 26th Ave. S., Fargo.

New Ideas Conference raises $730 for Honor Flight

Credit union professionals from North and South Dakota met in Fargo this week for the Credit Union Association of the Dakotas' (CUAD) annual New Ideas Conference. A central theme of the conference was "Dakotas Giving Back", and on Monday, Oct. 3, CUAD and the Red River Chapter of credit unions collected $730 in donations for the WDAY Honor Flight program.

The Honor Flight mission is to fly as many World War II and Korean War veterans as possible to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost. To date, the WDAY Honor Flight has flown more than 1,000 area veterans on six honor flights.

FCCU raises money, collects items for food pantries

First Community Credit Union recently held fundraisers to collect more than 2,193 items and $2,000 for food pantries. All of FCCU's 15 branches collected proceeds from casual Fridays and member donations, which were split among the organizations.

MinnKota promotes 'Cans for Cats Cradle Shelter'

MinnKota Recycling is teaming up with Cats Cradle Shelter in the month of October and providing a 1-cent-per-pound match for all aluminum cans collected at the Fargo and Moorhead redemption centers.

Aluminum cans and other sorted recyclables may be donated to the Cats Cradle Shelter at any MinnKota redemption center.

MinnKota also pays 2 cents per pound for sorted recyclables that are delivered to the redemption centers and may be donated to a charity of your choice or directly to Cats Cradle Shelter during the entire month of October.

Cherries for Charity raises $20,000 for local charities

Hornbacher's grocery stores and the Fargo-Moorhead Cosmopolitan Club collected $20,000 at its Cherries for Charity events, which took place at all seven Hornbacher's locations in Fargo-Moorhead from July 13-19.

Hornbacher's and the Fargo-Moorhead Cosmopolitan Club directed proceeds from the sales of cherries to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center and the YWCA Cass Clay.

Hornbacher's donates 25 cents per pound of Washington Bing cherries during the event. To date, Cherries for Charity has raised over $379,000 for the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center and the YWCA Cass Clay, equivalent to over 1.5 million pounds of cherries.

MSUM scholarship campaign ongoing

The second annual Minnesota State University Moorhead Red and White Scholarship Campaign is underway to raise money for Dragon Athletic Scholarships. Last year's campaign raised $54,855 with 21 multi-year pledges.

The Red and White Campaign brings alumni and fans together to support athletics scholarships by giving to the varsity team of their choice.