New business (Oct. 8, 2016)

A new company, known as 121 Benefits ("One-to-One Benefits"), was launched earlier this year, when former Eide Bailly principal, Linda Heuer, purchased the Eide Bailly Employee Benefits Services from the accounting firm.

121 Benefits offers administrative capabilities to both public and private insurance purchasers in the Midwest. The company has a particularly strong presence in public programs and is known for its compliance expertise and hands-on customer service in the administration of Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRAs), COBRA / Continuation and Retiree Billing, Qualified Transportation Plan, Defined Contribution Plan combined with a Private Insurance Exchange, Affordable Care Act (ACA) Reporting and Voluntary Employee's Beneficiary Association Plan (VEBAs).

To learn more, visit www.121benefits.com.