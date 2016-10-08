Search
    Building permits (Oct. 8, 2016)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:17 a.m.

    Moorhead

    Dabbert Custom Homes, 2016 42nd St. S., new residential, $190,000

    Moorhead Aviation, 3319 70th St. S., new nonresidential building, $518,300

    Sullivan Construction Inc., 1219 44th Ave. S., new residential, $174,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 4010 14th Ave. S., new residential, $180,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 4102 14th Ave. S., new residential, $196,000

    Schmit Brothers Construction, 935 37th Ave. S. No. 10, nonresidential remodeling, $100,000

    Olaf Anderson & Sons, 201 17th St. N., nonresidential remodeling, $1.15 million

    Fargo

    Carpco Inc., 4790 S. Tallgrass Cove, new residential, $600,000

    Brookstone Property, 5916 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Brookstone Property, 5918 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    3320 N. Par St., residential remodeling, $50,270

    Brookstone Property, 5928 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Brookstone Property, 5930 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Brookstone Property, 5952 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Roers Construction Inc., 401 43½ St. S., parking lot, $184,397

    Brookstone Property, 5954 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Brookstone Property, 5964 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Brookstone Property, 5966 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Brookstone Property, 5976 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Brookstone Property, 5978 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000

    Krueger Construction, 6115 S. Marigold Loop, new residential, $475,000

    Verity Homes Inc., 5685 43rd St. S., new residential, $185,000

    Studs to Rugs, 5289 51st Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $45,000

    Roers Construction Inc., 1151 32nd Ave. N., new multiple, $12,976,746

    Roers Construction Inc., 1151 32nd Ave. N., parking lot, $472,000

    Tim's Handywork, 1615 38th St. S., commercial remodeling, $200,000

    Radiant Creative Homes, 7370 15th St. S., new residential, $2 million

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 5448 35th Ave. S., new residential, $248,000

    3332 39th St. S., parking lot, $200,000

    3332 39th St. S., new commercial, $400,000

    3316 39th St. S., parking lot, $250,000

    3316 39th St. S., new commercial, $400,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 6093 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $180,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 5460 S. Tyler Ave., new residential, $280,000

    ABC Seamless, 1117 11th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $24,284

    Comstock Construction, 2400 32nd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $215,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 7341 20th St. S., new residential, $229,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 5494 S. Tanner Ave., new residential, $238,000

    Dave Anderson Construction, 301 29th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $38,000

    Harry Gilbertson Construction, 3590 54th St. S., new residential, $350,000

    101 40th St. S., commercial remodeling, $23,000

    Comstock Construction, 2400 32nd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $350,000

    Jupic Huso Construction, 3609 S. Crimson Loop, new residential, $200,000

    Roers Construction Inc., 4474 23rd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $115,700

    Nordick Construction Inc., 3301 S. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $20,000

    West Fargo

    Greystone Construction, 1112 9th St. N.W., public building, $199,795

    Signature Homes, 2246 14th St. W., new residential, $300,000

    Verity Homes, 1053 W. Wildflower Lane, new residential, $186,000

    Thomsen Homes, 2149 11th St. W., new residential, $155,000

    John Pulsifer Construction, 1317 E. Main Ave., commercial, $520,000

    Designer Homes of F-M, 2710 1st St. E., new residential, $450,000

    Premium Decks, 1043 50th Ave. W., deck, $20,000

    Platinum Home Contracting, 1127 W. Eaglewood Ave., new residential, $224,900

    Platinum Home Contracting, 1133 W. Eaglewood Ave., new residential, $224,900

    Kevin Baumgartner, 469 N. Sedona Drive, garage, $20,500

    Kaufman Construction, 3810 Kensington Drive, garage, $28,000

    J&L Construction, 2102 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2106 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2110 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2114 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2118 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2122 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2126 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2130 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2134 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2138 10th St. W., new residential, $125,000

    J&L Construction, 2142 10th St. W., new twin home, $113,500

    J&L Construction, 2146 10th St. W., new twin home, $113,500

    J&L Construction, 2150 10th St. W., new twin home, $113,500

    J&L Construction, 2154 10th St. W., new twin home, $113,500

    J&L Construction, 2158 10th St. W., new twin home, $113,500

    J&L Construction, 2162 10th St. W., new twin home, $113,500

    Justin Lindteigen, 3007 3rd St. E., residential remodeling, $20,000

    Thomsen Homes, 2118 11th St. W., new residential, $148,000

    Thomsen Homes, 925 28th Ave. W., new residential, $141,000

    Thomsen Homes, 937 28th Ave. W., new residential, $141,000

    Thomsen Homes, 933 28th Ave. W., new residential, $145,000

    Dietrich Homes, 1026 Hickory Lane, new residential, $465,000

    The Leftover Group, 837 E. Main Ave., commercial remodeling, $100,000

    Diversified Contractors, 3139 Bluestem Drive, commercial remodeling, $205,800

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 793 Albert Drive, new residential, $219,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 709 Albert Drive, new residential, $220,000

    Tornell Contracting, 1011 50th Ave. W., new residential, $325,000

    Bachmeier Custom Homes, 2425 N. Pond Drive E., new residential, $350,000

    Jordahl Custom Homes, 797 Albert Drive, new residential, $180,000

    Thorsteinson & Sons Construction, 925 10th Ave. E., commercial remodeling, $28,000

    Heritage Homes, 1089 Legion Lane, new residential, $299,000

    Hansen Construction, 2607 1st St. E., new residential, $440,000

    Thomsen Homes, 2125 11th st. W., new residential, $145,000

    Interstate Spray Foam, 1413 5th Ave. NE, commercial, $160,000

    Verity Homes, 415 13th Ave. NW, new residential, $179,900

    Spire Construction, 1057 Hickory Lane, new residential, $510,000

    Benjamin Custom Homes, 1129 W. Commander Drive, new residential, $195,000

    Benjamin Custom Homes, 2117 14th St. W., new residential, $195,000

