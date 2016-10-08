Hires and promotions (Oct. 8, 2016)

Kayla Ulschmid has joined Ryan Hanson Homes of Keller Williams Realty Professionals in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Johnson added at Catholic Charities

Dana Johnson has been hired as the administrative assistant for the Adults Adopting Special Kids program in the Fargo office of Catholic Charities of North Dakota.

Johnson previously served as an administrative assistant at Core Corporation and Lake Agassiz Development Group.

Sanford Health hires seven

Sanford Health has hired Dr. Steven Lantz and physician's assistant Jason Balvitsch at the Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine; Dr. Jean Marie McGowan and physician's assistant Justin Severance at the Sanford Broadway Clinic; Dr. Tiffany Doyle at the Sanford Moorhead 8th Street Clinic; nurse practitioner April Qualley at the Sanford 2801 Medical Building; and physician's assistant Adria Ridl at the Sanford Southpointe Clinic.

Lantz earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He completed his residency at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Orthopedic Surgery. He is certified in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Balvitsch earned his graduate degree from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont. He is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

McGowan earned her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten. She completed her residency in internal medicine at UND.

Severance earned his graduate degree from the New York Institute of Technology. He is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Doyle earned her medical degree from UND in Grand Forks. She completed her residency in psychiatry at UND in Fargo.

Qualley earned her graduate degree from the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Program—Adult.

Ridl earned her graduate degree from UND. She is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Northwestern Bank promotes Schimek, Molstre

Northwestern Bank has promoted Jodie Schimek to business banking officer and Benjamin Molstre to vice president-director of information technology.

Schimek earned a degree at Minnesota State University Moorhead. She joined Northwestern Bank as a customer service representative.

Molstre started at Northwestern Bank as a customer service representative before becoming director of information technology. He has more than 10 years of experience.

Wanzek hires 5, announces new position

Wanzek Construction, Inc. has hired Jeremy Kaiser as a construction account executive, Brian Keranen as project scheduler, Trevor Keller as estimator, Jacob Brown as construction manager for Western North Dakota operations and Rick Kimball as the western business manager for Western North Dakota operations. The company also announces that Sarah Smyer is now its onboarding/recruiting coordinator.

Kaiser earned a degree in architecture and construction management. He has a wide array of experience in construction, and was most recently employed by M.A. Mortenson as a senior project manager of the solar and emerging renewable group.

Keranen earned a bachelor of science degree in construction management from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a degree in architectural technology from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Keller earned a bachelor of science degree in construction management from North Dakota State University. He was previously a chief estimator at Bilfinger Westcon in Bismarck.

Brown has seven years of project management experience in the oil and gas industry and was most recently employed as a consultant/project manager with XTO Energy in Western North Dakota.

Kimball has 26 years of experience in project management and industrial construction estimating. He was recently employed with Brazos Rock Energy Services as an area manager/project manager.

Smyer was previously a construction support specialist for Wanzek. She will provide support to both the recruiting and training teams at Wanzek.

RLE Group hires Pavek

The RLE Group in Fargo has hired Crystal Pavek as a CAD/Revit drafter. Pavek, who is from Clearwater, Minn., earned a master's degree in architecture degree from North Dakota State University.

Rurup named Country Financial representative

Jody Rurup of Fargo has been named a financial representative for Country Financial, 4166 31st Ave. S., Fargo.

Kroeber named director of human resources at NTI

Northern Technologies, LLC, with offices across North Dakota, has named Sandra Kroeber as director of human resources.

Kroeber earned a master's of science in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a bachelor of science degree in business education from Southwest State University. She has SHRM-SCP (Society for Human Resource Management) and SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources) certifications.

Clambrey named director at Colorado cancer center

Eric Clambey, a 1992 graduate of Moorhead High School, was named director of Flow Cytometry Shared Resource at the University of Colorado Cancer Center.

Clambey was born in Iowa and raised in Minnesota. He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and earned a liberal arts education. He completed a doctorate degree in immunology from Washington University in Saint Louis and began his work as an assistant professor in the anesthesiology department in 2012 at the CU School of Medicine.

Spotlight Media hires three

Spotlight Media has announced three new hires.

Brady Dukart was named e-commerce associate. He is from Prosper, N.D. and studied marketing at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Luke Albers was named sales assistant. He is from Iola, Wis., and studied zoology at North Dakota State University.

Devin Joubert was named Design & Living's assistant editor. She is from Twin Valley, Minn., and studied English/mass communications at MSUM.

Raymond promoted at Hilliard Lyons

Hilliard Lyons has named Shane Raymond, a native of Fargo, as senior vice president and director of learning and development.

Before joining Hilliard Lyons, Raymond served as the vice president of learning and development for Ameriprise Financial. He also spent 15 years leading training sessions, professional development, and organizational change management at RBC Wealth Management.

Stadum promoted at Bank of the West

Eleanor Stadum has been promoted from assistant branch manager to branch manager for Bank of the West at Fergus Falls, Minn. Stadum has twice been recognized in the bank's Distinguished Dozen program.

Western State Bank hires two

Jason Vadnie and Jonathan Granlund have joined Western State Bank as a credit analyst and credit officer, respectively.

Prior to joining Western, Vadnie served as a store manager at Verizon Wireless. Vadnie attended the University of Mary in Bismarck, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Granlund served as an agribusiness and capital markets financial analyst at AgCountry prior to joining Western. He earned a master's degree in accountancy from North Dakota State University.