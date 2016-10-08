Honors and officers (Oct. 8, 2016)

The North Dakota Grocers Association concluded its 2016 Convention and Trade Show in Fargo.

Kim Kessler, from Bronson's Marketplace in Beulah, and Terry Elsberry, SpartanNash in Minot, were re-elected to the North Dakota Grocers Board of Directors. Kessler was also honored for serving the last two years as chairman of the board.

Kristi Magnuson-Nelson, president of Hugo's Family Marketplace in Grand Forks, has been elected as chairwoman of the board of NDGA. James Leevers, of Leevers Foods in Devils Lake, was elected as vice chairman.

This year, the North Dakota Grocers honored Jeff Miller of Mayville as the 2016 Grocer of the Year. Miller owns nine grocery stores in Mayville, Cooperstown, Northwood, Larimore, Hatton, New Rockford, Oaks, Edgeley and Hankinson.

Dave Gemar, Fargo, was honored as the NDGA's 2016 Salesperson of the Year. He is employed with Hockenberg Newburg and serves grocery stores and distributors throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota.

Leon Merck, chief business development officer with Hugo's Family Marketplace in Grand Forks, received the National Grocers Association "Spirit of America" award to honor distinguished individuals for their active involvement and participation in community service and public affairs.

Nitschke earns DAISY Award

Essentia Health, Fargo, has recognized Kristen Nitschke with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the month of September.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day.

Sanford governing board members honored

Ten members of Sanford Health's operating boards of directors were recognized for their service, community involvement and civic leadership at the system's Regional Board Education Retreat in August. Directors from all of Sanford's 11 operating boards were eligible for nomination. The Chairman's Award recipient and outstanding directors were selected by the Sanford Board of Trustees executive committee.

Dave Jueneman, chairman of the Sanford Health Network Board of Directors, was the 2016 inaugural recipient of the Chairman's Award for Excellence in Governance. Jueneman was awarded for his leadership and guidance related to the future of rural health care.

The following individuals were honored as outstanding directors: Dave Austad, chairman of Sanford USD Medical Center Board of Directors; Dick Bohy, chairman of Sanford Health Foundation Board of Directors in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Marilyn Guy, Sanford Medical Center Fargo Board of Directors; Claire Anne Holmberg, Sanford Medical Center Bismarck Board of Directors; Dr. David Muhs, Council of Governors; Dean Thompson, vice chairman/treasurer of Sanford Medical Center Bemidji (Minn.) Board of Directors; Mark and Claudia Thompson, Sanford Health Foundation Board of Directors in Bismarck; and Sylvia Wildgen, Sanford Health Foundation Board of Directors in Bemidji.

Sanford's operating boards are comprised of physicians as well as community and business leaders from a variety of areas who volunteer their time in service.

United Capital receives industry award

United Capital financial advisers won the the Disruptors-Industry category of the 2016 Wealth Management Industry Awards for its FinLife Partners initiative.

United Capital has more than 80 offices nationally, including one in Fargo.

Herman named Agent of the Month

Joel Herman, Knights of Columbus Insurance agent with the Dolan Agency of Fargo, has been named agent of the month for September.

Herman has been an agent since August 2014 and serves Wahpeton, N.D., and surrounding areas.

ND Appraisers Assoc. elects officers, board

A new group has formed for real estate appraisers and related professionals in North Dakota.

The more than 100 members of the North Dakota Appraisers Association elected four officers and five board members on Sept. 12 to start leading the organization, which aims to educate and communicate, promote the profession to the general public and the public interest and advocate for appraisers and professionals.

Bill Gion will serve as president. Dean Rylander was elected president-elect, Rhonda Knudson is the secretary/treasurer and Peggy Boettner will serve as the appointed past president.

Beth Keller, Kathy Berry, Joe Ibach, Wade Bachmeier and Ross Berg were elected to the board of directors.

Mueller Co. recognized for ND projects

Mueller Co. was recognized among the top projects for 2016 by Water & Wastes Digest. The company's products were used in the North Dakota State Water Commission's Dickinson Finished Water Pump Station.

The commission used outside lever and weight swing check valves from Henry Pratt Co., a subsidiary of Mueller Co., for a new finished water pump station in Dickinson. The new pump station will accommodate the growing water needs from an increased population in Dickinson and the Southwest Pipeline Project area.

Mueller Co. is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products, Inc.