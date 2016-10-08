Business digest (Oct. 8, 2016)

Impact Dakota will hold a manufacturing conference Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S., Fargo. The conference, "Impacting Manufacturing," will begin with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. both days. Registration opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Keynote speakers include Jeffrey K Liker, professor of industrial and operations engineering at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and president of Liker Lean Advisors; Carroll Thomas, director of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the National Institute of Standards and Technology; and Tony Richards, president and chief executive officer of Impact Dakota.

Other sessions include: Cyber Security, the Food Safety Modernization Act, Process Approach and Risk Management, Leadership Skills for Supervisors and Managers, Innovation, Lean Process, Root Cause Analysis, Building Effective Teams, Strategic/Succession Planning, Exporting, Dream it. Do it. and more.

Discounts are available for companies registering three or more participants. For more information or to register, visit www.impactdakota.com/conference, or call (701) 204-7000 or (866) 297-8250.

Court reporter service acquired

Norman E. Mark Court Reporter Service was acquired by Minneapolis-based Paradigm Reporting & Captioning, effective Oct. 1. The Fargo company was started in 1970 by Norman Mark, who retired Oct. 1.

Paradigm Reporting & Captioning, the largest court reporting and captioning company in the upper Midwest, has offices in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Wentzylvania clothing line launches

Wentzylvania, a clothing line specializing in Carson Wentz apparel, has launched in Allentown, Pa. The company sells men's and women's T-shirts, hoodies and hats on its online store at www.wentzylvaniaclothing.com.

DSG expands Kohler partnership

Dakota Supply Group recently expanded its partnership with Kohler, which produces plumbing products. DSG will now offer Kohler at all of its plumbing locations.

VA clinics moving in Grafton, Bemidji

The Fargo VA Health Care System has announced two clinic moves. The organization has has awarded leases at new sites in Grafton, N.D., and Bemidji, Minn., to accommodate growing numbers of patients and staff.

In Bemidji, the new, 10,000-square-foot Community Based Outpatient Clinic will open in January 2018 at 1217 Anne St. The current location of the Bemidji Community Based Outpatient Clinic will remain open until the new location is fully operational.

The new, 3,000-square-foot Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Grafton will open by April 2017 at 1215 11th St. W. The clinic will offer on-site primary care and telemedicine services. The Grafton clinic has experienced a 30 percent increase in patient visits from veterans during the past year.

NDSC breaks ground for new training center

The North Dakota Safety Council and Consolidated Construction Co. Inc., broke ground Tuesday, Oct. 4 on the NDSC's new 23,490-square-foot regional training facility located near Bismarck State College.

Officials from the NDSC and Consolidated Construction Co., Inc., hosted the groundbreaking for the $5.5 million facility that will make safety training accessible for companies and individuals statewide.

The new center includes a 5,000-square-foot, hands-on training lab where participants will be able to experience the effects of a collapsed trench without the possibility of injury, wear fall protection equipment, learn to operate a lift truck and more. The facility also includes multiple high-tech classrooms, driving simulators and a dirt floor arena that will allow students to train on heavy equipment.

A host of private companies and organizations have committed to being partners in the new training facility, including Tesoro Corp., Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Tom and Francis Leach Foundation, MDU Resources, Consolidated Construction, Enbridge Pipeline, Oneok, Industrial Contractors, Inc., Great River Energy, North American Coal, and OtterTail Power Company. The facility will serve the industries of energy, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, mining, healthcare and more.

The private, non-profit NDSC has been in operation since 1961, and stresses its mission of saving lives by preventing injuries and deaths at work, on the roads and in homes and communities. The NDSC trains about 50,000 people a year through public and private programs.

BBB warns about reshipping schemes

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota (BBB) warns hopeful job seekers to watch out for shady employment offers designed to ensnare them in reshipping schemes. BBB has identified three fraudulent entities perpetrating this scam in recent weeks and hears regularly from people who thought they had found gainful employment only to realize they were unwittingly assisting in illegal activities.

Reshipping schemes are when scammers use stolen credit card numbers to purchase products, often electronics, and then utilize unsuspecting people, under the guise of a job offer as a forwarding or shipping agent, to redirect the merchandise. In most cases, these items are sent out of the country.

Operators of reshipping schemes find victims through job search sites and say they're looking for workers to help expand their operations in the United States. However, there are no real jobs. They may take sensitive personal information submitted by job hunters, such as their Social Security number, and use it to steal their identities.

Job seekers are encouraged to contact BBB in regard to suspect job offers or to research businesses by visiting www.bbb.org or calling (800) 646-6222. They are also encouraged to report such offers to the employment website, newspaper or periodical where the advertisement appeared.

Transmission product headed to production

Warp Speed Torque Drive of West Fargo has completed its research and development phase on its mechanical variable-speed transmission, and is ready to move to production, within North Dakota.

In the Warp Speed product, the transmission uses the weight of the vehicle to create back pressure to control the speed of the vehicle with a significant fuel savings, and the leftover/unused energy is stored in accumulators for later use.

The Warp Speed product is the only mechanical variable-speed in existence, and it charges even while under acceleration. The Warp Speed product meets EPA emission regulations through 2027.

NTI selected to provide materials testing

Northern Technologies, LLC was recently selected to provide construction materials testing services for the new $12 million Sheyenne Plaza complex in Fargo.

The new five-story, 124,000-square-foot development will feature underground parking and a main floor with office space and the new home of the West Fargo VFW.

Completion of Sheyenne Plaza is expected by 2017.