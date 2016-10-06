Peoples Organic Coffee and Wine Cafe as seen June 24, 2014, in Fargo. Urban Plains Land Development built the structure and leases the space to the franchisee. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—Peoples Organic Cafe, the area's first entirely organic restaurant, has closed. Owners Nikki and Charles Anderson plan to open Perla's Fresh Mexican in its place at 2653 45th St. S. sometime later this month.

Nikki Anderson said as franchisees of Peoples Organic they had little say in terms of the menu, decor and overall operations, so she's looking forward to creating their own concept.

"I've always had a love for Mexican culture and cuisine and have traveled to Mexico dozens of times, always appreciating the delicious food and the friendly, carefree attitude of the people I met," she said. "My intention with Perla's is to create a cheerful, welcoming space that offers our guests a little respite of positive energy and delicious food and drinks, surrounded in the spirit of Mexico."

The full-service restaurant will serve free chips and salsa as well as menu items such as skillet jalapeno cornbread with chipotle maple butter; freshly cut yucca fries with baja dipping sauce; a hearty carne asada torta with chimichurri; chicken tinga enchiladas; carnitas, tacos and more.

A full bar will feature freshly-squeezed cocktails and margaritas as well as 18 tap beers, a selection of tequilas and more.

Perla's will also have a drive-thru that will serve a scaled-down menu of tacos, burritos, bowls and a few select appetizers.

Peoples Organic opened in March 2014 in the Urban Plains development. Its Facebook page posted about its closure on Sept. 30.

Search for "Perla's Fresh Mexican" on Facebook for more information and an opening date announcement.

