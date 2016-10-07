Stacks of many different types of pet food are available in the recently expanded Natural Pet Center in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Michelle Smith talks with a customer while ringing up his purchase Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in the recently expanded Natural Pet Center in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — When you walk into the Natural Pet Center off of 13th Avenue South here, the changes that have been made are immediately apparent. The pet food and supplies store almost doubled in size when it acquired the Promenade Mall space formerly occupied by Satellite Solutions, which moved to South University Drive.

Owner Michelle Smith says the store's square footage went from about 3,500 to 6,500 with the remodel, allowing for a bigger checkout area, more shelving, more inventory, more storage space, more grooming space and the addition of an employee break room in the back.

"This is the first time in 11 years I've been able to give my employees a break room," says Smith, who has eight full- and part-time employees. "We don't have it set up yet, but we have the space."

They also have the space for a cat room, positioned at the front of the store so its occupants can watch the outside world. The room gives the cats, available for adoption through CATS Cradle Shelter, a chance to stretch their legs, the volunteers a chance to work with them and potential adopters a chance to get to know them.

Smith says she started planning the project a couple years ago, but it was only a few months ago that she set the plan into motion. It's mostly completed, except for some cosmetic work.

"It just felt like it was time," she says. "It was time for us to expand. There are always new products coming out on the market. At the trade shows I go to every year, there are so many new and exciting products, and we were just at our limit, as far as space goes. We needed more space to accommodate our customers. Everything I think of doing is for them and their pets."

The checkout area in the center of the store is surrounded by a little wooden fence built by her father-in-law. Sales associate Jamie Neary's sleepy Chihuahua mix curls up in a dog bed behind the counter.

Neary, who's been working at the Natural Pet Center for four and a half years, says it was a "crazy few weeks" but the staff did their best not to let it affect business. The store only closed for one day.

"We had a lot of customers that didn't even know this was happening," she says. "We tried to do as much behind the scenes as we could."

They got a sneak peek at the updates last month at the store's popular anniversary party, lining up on the sidewalk to get a dog or cat tote bag filled with free goodies, try samples, sign up for prizes and take advantage of sales.

"We're excited to share it with customers," Smith says, adding that some of them have been shopping at the store since it was located on South University 10-plus years ago. "It's so fun hearing what they have to say about it when they come in."

Business profile

What: Natural Pet Center

Where: 3037 13th Ave. S., Fargo

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; grooming hours Tuesday through Saturday by appointment

Contact: (701) 239-0110 or info@naturalpetcenter-nd.com

Online: www.naturalpetcenter-nd.com