Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    dogIDs launches new Sponsor.Dog program

    By Angie Wieck Today at 12:47 p.m.
    College students Liz Hayden and Alia Kopischke are doing internships at DogIDs in downtown Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

    FARGO — In recognition of Adopt a Dog Month, dogIDs has launched Sponsor.Dog, a new program that allows its customers to send products to shelter animals in need.

    DogIDs is an e-commerce business based in Fargo that provides personalized products for dogs.

    Customers can select a dog and a product and have that product sent directly to the shelter. A percentage of the proceeds from each purchase will also go to the rescue hosting the adoptable dog. DogIDs is currently partnered with 4 Luv of Dog and Diamond in the Ruff locally.

    For more information, visit www.dogids.com/sponsor/.

    Explore related topics:BusinessdogidsPetsfargo4 luv of dogDiamond in the Ruffinside business
    Advertisement
    randomness