dogIDs launches new Sponsor.Dog program

College students Liz Hayden and Alia Kopischke are doing internships at DogIDs in downtown Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — In recognition of Adopt a Dog Month, dogIDs has launched Sponsor.Dog, a new program that allows its customers to send products to shelter animals in need.

DogIDs is an e-commerce business based in Fargo that provides personalized products for dogs.

Customers can select a dog and a product and have that product sent directly to the shelter. A percentage of the proceeds from each purchase will also go to the rescue hosting the adoptable dog. DogIDs is currently partnered with 4 Luv of Dog and Diamond in the Ruff locally.

For more information, visit www.dogids.com/sponsor/.