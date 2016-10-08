Search
    Enterprise Rent-A-Car planning new location in south Fargo

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 5:54 a.m.
    Enterprise Rent-A-Car is planning to build a new building and parking lot in south Fargo, according to planning documents filed with the city. Special to The Forum

    FARGO—Enterprise Rent-A-Car will build a new rental building and parking lot in south Fargo.

    The company filed planning documents with the city in September for a new operation at 4861 45th St. S. in Fargo that would include a one-story, 2,526-square-foot building and a parking lot on a vacant lot.

    Enterprise already has locations at Fargo's Hector International Airport and 4453 Main Ave. in Fargo, as well as along the Highway 10 frontage road in Moorhead.

    It's unclear if the new building and lot in south Fargo will replace one of the company's existing locations in the community or open in addition to the other locations.

    Several attempts to contact local Enterprise managers and national spokespersons for comment were unsuccessful.

