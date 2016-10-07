Fargo among fastest-growing cities in U.S.

FARGO—Fargo is one of the fastest-growing midsize cities in the country, according to a new analysis.

A report released earlier this week by finance website WalletHub said Fargo is the ninth fastest-growing midsize city based on a study that compared 515 cities on 14 different factors, including population growth rate, college-educated population growth and unemployment rate decreases.

Fargo ranked 13th overall in the study, which looked at growth between 2009 and 2015.

The city also earned higher rankings for population growth (13th), working-age population growth (21st), median house price growth (34th) and regional GDP growth (39th).

Three Minnesota cities were in the top 200: St. Cloud ranked 149th; Duluth came in at 155th; and Minneapolis was the 195th fastest-growing city overall. Rapid City and Sioux Falls, S.D., also made the overall list, ranking 43rd and 162nd, respectively.