Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fargo among fastest-growing cities in U.S.

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 8:30 a.m.

    FARGO—Fargo is one of the fastest-growing midsize cities in the country, according to a new analysis.

    A report released earlier this week by finance website WalletHub said Fargo is the ninth fastest-growing midsize city based on a study that compared 515 cities on 14 different factors, including population growth rate, college-educated population growth and unemployment rate decreases.

    Fargo ranked 13th overall in the study, which looked at growth between 2009 and 2015.

    The city also earned higher rankings for population growth (13th), working-age population growth (21st), median house price growth (34th) and regional GDP growth (39th).

    Three Minnesota cities were in the top 200: St. Cloud ranked 149th; Duluth came in at 155th; and Minneapolis was the 195th fastest-growing city overall. Rapid City and Sioux Falls, S.D., also made the overall list, ranking 43rd and 162nd, respectively.

    Explore related topics:Businessinside businessfargoWalletHubPopulationst cloudduluthminneapolis
    Ryan Johnson

    After four years of covering news for the Grand Forks Herald and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Ryan Johnson has been a features and business reporter for The Forum since 2013.

    Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
    Advertisement
    randomness