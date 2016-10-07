Moorhead Bottle Barn sold, renamed

Kevin and Mark Kragnes opened The Bottle Shoppe, seen Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in the old Moorhead Bottle Barn location at 1314 1st Ave. N. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

MOORHEAD — The Moorhead Bottle Barn, 1314 1st Ave. N., has new owners and a new name. Kevin and Mark Kragnes purchased the business July 1 and renamed it The Bottle Shoppe.

The brothers both have outside careers. Kevin Kragnes said they purchased the liquor store as a way to diversify their investments.

Longtime manager Steve Klocke remains at the store. Kragnes said they hope to draw on his craft beer experience in order to expand their selection.

They've made a few landscaping and cosmetic enhancements, but no big changes are planned.

"The regulars, hopefully they're going to continue to stop by and we'll work on attracting new customers. Periodically, we'll host some events like craft beer and wine tastings and we'll have specials," he said.