Adam Martin with Kristi Huber at the 2016 United Way of Cass-Clay kickoff event Sept. 7 at the Holiday Inn in Fargo. Dennis Krull / Special to The Forum

WEST FARGO — When Tom McDougall walked into the room to offer Adam Martin a sales job at High Point Networks here, he was carrying two folders — one thick, one thin. He said to Martin, "I'll let you guess which one's your background check."

Along with his team, McDougall, president and CEO of the tech solutions company, made the life-changing decision to look past Martin's felony record, get to know him for who he is now and give him a chance at a better future.

"At the end of the day, we hired Adam because, to us, he appeared to be a good man, he was willing to work, and he appeared to be able to do the job that we were looking for," McDougall said. "My opinion is if someone is willing to work, it doesn't matter what their past is, it's what their future is."

The decision paid off. By the end of his first year, Martin had far exceeded expectations. He's now in this third year with the company, working in a business development role, building up territories and managing new sales reps.

The long-term effects of the hire have had a farther reach than anyone could have imagined. Since he started working at HPN, Martin got his driver's license back, bought a car, secured a place to live and re-established relationships with his two sons.

Now, with the help of the United Way of Cass-Clay and others, he's using the momentum he's gained to encourage employers to consider, on a case-by-case basis, qualified applicants with a record.

A 'shift in thinking'

When Kristi Huber, president of the United Way of Cass-Clay, met Martin and learned about his experience with addiction, legal trouble and homelessness, she knew he would be a perfect fit for the nonprofit's 2016 campaign kickoff event in September.

"We were really impressed with not only how he had overcome those struggles in his own life, but how much of a heart he has for helping others break the cycle of poverty in their lives," she said.

Martin had plenty of speaking experience, but nothing like speaking in front of 800 of Fargo-Moorhead's movers and shakers at a big public event with media coverage.

"I was nervous because it was the first time I was going to be transparent in front of the community that didn't necessarily identify with me," he said. "Normally I speak in homeless shelters, treatment centers and jails."

But his lively, powerful speech, sprinkled with his signature brand of self-deprecating humor, made an impact. Huber said she's had over a dozen companies reach out to say, "You know what? Our employees need to hear this."

Since the speech, Martin has lined up speeches at several companies and events, including Wednesday's DisruptHR conference at Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo.

Huber said the speech, available in its entirety on YouTube, helped start a "shift in thinking" — that although some jobs require a clean record, it's worth giving qualified applicants with a record a chance for the ones that don't.

Getting past a record

When Martin interviewed at High Point Networks, he already had the recommendation of another sales rep who worked there at the time, and he was upfront about his past from the get-go.

"I was at a point in my life where I had to be completely transparent about it," he said.

Martin knows transparency is just the first step toward successful rehabilitation. Even when the "no's" finally give way to a "yes," it still takes a lot of hard work and perseverance to get past a felony record.

"Adam knew he screwed up, was willing to admit his mistakes, and was willing, kind of in a way, to work harder than the others just to kind of prove it, and I think that's important," McDougall said. "You're going to have to 'even yourself back out' again."

Martin's been approved to lead a rotating three-week curriculum at the Cass County Jail to help guide inmates through the job-application process. Allowing someone with a felony record to teach in the jail is a first, but who better to do it than someone who's been in those shoes?

Through his talks, jail curriculum and other forms of outreach, Martin plans to keep spreading the message that a second chance can produce amazing results.

It's a message that fits into United Way's and Huber's strategy, too.

"I think we would just encourage employers to look past the stereotype and know that there are great people like Adam that are in the community, and some of them just need a chance," she said.