South Dakota-based eye clinic opens in Fargo

Ophthalmic assistant Kylie Schmitz talks with Justin Carlson while waiting to apply eye drops at specific times after the first part of the corneal cross linking procedure performed on his right eye Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at Vance Thompson Vision in Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

The 36-year-old Hendricks, Minn., resident performs cardiac ultrasounds for a living, but over the last decade, his corneas have been getting weaker and thinner because of a condition known as keratoconus.

Not long ago, the only option was to wear special contacts to correct vision problems, but that didn't prevent the eventual need for a corneal transplant. Now, there's something he can do about it.

Carlson was at Vance Thompson Vision, a new surgical eye clinic that opened Aug. 1 in the Urban Plains Professional Services Park at 4766 28th Ave. S., last week to undergo corneal cross-linking on his right eye.

The procedure involves using a scalpel to remove eye surface cells, adding riboflavin drops and exposing the eye to ultraviolet light to strengthen the cornea and prevent progression of the disease.

Even though it was only approved by the FDA in April and clinics around the country just began performing the procedure last week, it was the second time Carlson underwent corneal cross-linking.

He had surgery on his left eye in 2014 through clinical trials at Vance Thompson Vision's office in Sioux Falls, where the practice started more than 25 years ago, and said he was glad to find a way to address his problem.

"I just found out there was something that could slow it down, so that's why I called them," he said.

Patient focus

Vance Thompson Vision got a lot of referrals from doctors in the Fargo area over the years, according to Clinic Director Kelly Hall, and it was common to hear requests to open a satellite clinic up here.

But Hall said that wasn't something they wanted to do because of the practice's "huge commitment" to technology that wouldn't be feasible in a small operation.

Things worked out to open a full clinic here this year when Jamestown, N.D., native Mike Greenwood completed a fellowship at the Sioux Falls office and wanted to move back to his home state.

Greenwood said Vance Thompson Vision aims to always do what's right for the patient and provide a second-to-none customer experience, but its commitment to technology keeps the practice at the forefront of treating eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma and keratoconus in addition to offering refractive laser surgery.

"It keeps us at the leading edge of our profession and allows us to practice at the highest level," he said.

Vance Thompson Vision was one of the participants in the corneal cross-linking trials before FDA approval, for example, giving its ophthalmologists and staff experience in a procedure that most places are now only beginning to offer.

Hall said the clinic also aims for a stellar patient experience, an important thing considering many of the procedures done there are elective.

For Carlson, that focus on patient experience included hearing more than he expected from experts about his procedure and condition and even something as small as using a combination steroid and antibiotic eyedrop during recovery, instead of using more eyedrops in the weeks after surgery.

"When we had gone through it, I had no idea what this stuff was, so they went over it quite well," he said.

Hall said Vance Thompson Vision plans to stay put in its 3,800-square-foot Urban Plains space for two to three years before moving into a new standalone building somewhere in the community.

Business profile

What: Vance Thompson Vision

Where: 4766 28th Ave. S., Fargo

Phone: (701) 566-5390

Online: www.vancethompsonvision.com