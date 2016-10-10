Couple should invest in therapy, not business

Q: My wife has an MBA and essentially has been a homemaker due to having a disabled child. She would like to go back to work and has asked me to co-sign a $1.5 million loan to buy a franchise. In addition, she would like to use all the savings we have — $140,000 — for a down payment. I am afraid to do this as it took over 20 years to get the emergency fund collected. She earlier suggested using my 401(k) retirement fund for this business. My fear is that she will not be able to manage this business well and I will have to add this on to my own job. The business may fail and all the money would be lost. She is so mad with me and will not talk to me again. Please help me with this.

A: Your wife understands that her long absence from the workplace makes it unlikely that she will ever see the kind of salary that an MBA normally earns. So she's decided to bypass regular employment in favor of entrepreneurship.

If there were a decent chance of her succeeding, this enterprise might be considered a gamble. Given the circumstances, however, it's almost certain to fail. If you commit every spare dollar to the down payment, where will you turn when the business needs additional infusions of cash, as most businesses do in their early years?

There are other businesses she could start and other franchises she could buy that wouldn't require committing such a huge chunk of your resources. The fact that she's clinging to this one idea doesn't speak well of her ability to make good business decisions. Even worse is that when you expressed perfectly rational fears about her scheme, she responded by refusing to speak to you. It's definitely time to make an investment, but it should be in couples therapy rather than in a business.

Q: I am 80 and I have a substantial amount of credit card debt, approximately $30,000. What becomes of this credit card debt in the event of my death? Will it become a future liability for my two sons or will this eventually become a bad debt for the credit card company? I would hate to see this become a financial burden to my sons.

A: Any credit card balances you leave behind will be a liability for your estate, not for your sons — although the debt could reduce any inheritance they get. Creditors have to be paid before any remaining assets are distributed. If you don't have enough assets to cover the bill, creditors will get a proportionate amount of whatever's left after paying your final expenses. Any remaining debt will be a write-off for the creditor, and your sons typically wouldn't get anything.

You didn't ask for help dealing with this debt, but you shouldn't assume you can just tread water until you die and leave it for someone else to sort out. Your life expectancy at age 80 is another eight years if you're male and nearly 10 years if you're female, and you could live considerably longer. If overspending or medical bills led to the debt, you could accrue a lot more before you're done. If you rack up so much debt that you can't make the minimum payments, your interest rates could skyrocket and you may have to fend off collection calls.

You should at least discuss your options with an experienced bankruptcy attorney and with a nonprofit credit counselor.

Q: My husband will retire next spring, but has wisely decided to not collect Social Security until he is 70. I have been retired now for several years, and have been collecting my Social Security benefits, which are significantly less than what his will be, as he was the higher wage earner. Should he die before age 70, would I still be able to claim, as his surviving spouse, his larger benefit, even though he would not have started collecting it yet? The information I read only talks in terms of the higher wage earner already collecting Social Security benefits before his or her demise.

A: Even if he dies before starting Social Security, you can collect the larger benefit he's earned, including any delayed retirement credits from putting off his application.

Those delayed retirement credits increase his benefit, and yours as the surviving spouse, by 8 percent each year between his full retirement age of 66 and age 70. That can make a huge difference in the quality of life of the surviving spouse, who has to get by on a single check after the other partner dies.

Liz Weston, certified financial planner, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the "Contact" form at asklizweston.com. Distributed by No More Red Inc.