Father and daughter open Altaire Medical Spa in Fargo

Tamra Schue-Garberg is shown in an exam room at Altaire Medical Spa in south Fargo.

Rick Schue explains the application of a 3-D projection mapping board at Altaire Medical Spa in south Fargo.

Rick Schue and his daughter Tamra Schue-Garberg have opened Altaire Medical Spa to offer services for clearer skin, body contouring, tattoo removals and special occasion treatments.

FARGO—Instead of retirement, Rick Schue, an established nurse practitioner specializing in cosmetic dermatology, has opened a new practice, Altaire Medical Spa, and constructed a large building at 5257 27th St. S. to house it and several other businesses.

Schue has neither the energy level nor the appearance of a man ready to retire. He greets his patients enthusiastically, eager to discuss how he can help them feel better about themselves.

For Schue, his work isn't about altering someone's appearance. It's about "enhancing natural beauty."

"We like to enhance, we don't want to completely transform," Schue said. "People can go elsewhere for that."

It's a philosophy shared by his daughter, Dr. Tamra Schue-Garberg, who also practices at Altaire.

"We just want to make people feel the best that they can feel," Schue-Garberg said.

In addition to traditional services such as Botox injections, peels and facials, Altaire offers several cutting edge treatments like body sculpting, tattoo removal and diVa vaginal rejuvenation.

Body sculpting

Through SculpSure body contouring, Schue is trained to use lasers to melt fat which is then absorbed by a patient's immune system. SculpSure will not make someone thin, Schue said, but it will reduce fat in stubborn areas such as the abdomen to create a more hourglass-like figure.

Tattoo removal

Altaire also offers photomechanical tattoo removal. As opposed to photothermal, Schue explained photomechanical treatment works by pulverizing the pigments rather than heating them.

"It's a lot more comfortable and it's faster," he said. "The old technology (photothermal) also scarred at a certain point, and it couldn't get all the colors."

Schue said he can remove a tattoo, regardless of the colors used, in an average of six sessions.

diVa vaginal rejuvenation

Perhaps the newest procedure to Altaire is diVa laser vaginal therapy, which is done to increase the thickness and elasticity of the vaginal wall. The two-laser therapy stimulates collagen regrowth and blood supply to the vaginal area.

Benefits include a decrease in stress incontinence and increased vaginal moisture and sexual satisfaction.

Patients include women who have given childbirth, are post-menopausal or suffer from atrophic vaginitis due to low estrogen levels.

The procedure is also beneficial to breast cancer survivors who were forced to take estrogen blockers. For this reason, Schue-Garberg said Altaire is partnering with the American Cancer Society to provide services to breast cancer survivors this month. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Kansas City is the closest facility to offer the diVa procedure. Schue-Garberg said they've already had patients fly in from Texas, Canada, South Dakota, Colorado and Arizona.

She said clients tell her the treatment "made them feel whole again."

"That, to me, is huge success. Thus far, we've had 100 percent satisfaction. They're getting what they want out of this and that's amazing," she said.

Tenants

Schue said all of the tenants of his building are concerned with "making people feel better about themselves."

Altaire Medical Spa shares the top floor with Hair Additions Salon and Suites. Owner Lisa Dresser specializes in hair extensions and wigs, as well as hair loss alternatives and cosmetic hair restoration techniques.

The first floor will be leased by Haute Yogis and Women's Imaging Studies.