Fargo's Coldwell Banker First Realty closing Friday

FARGO—Coldwell Banker First Realty will close its doors Friday, Oct. 14, marking an end to the Fargo real estate company that's been in business since 1979.

As of Aug. 22 when the North Dakota Real Estate Commission in Bismarck sent out license renewal forms, Coldwell Banker had 59 licensed agents, according to Executive Director Patricia Jergenson. Commission records show it dropped to 14 by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

"It's very fluid right now," she said. "We have people driving from Fargo to get their licenses transferred because without their license in hand, they cannot conduct business."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties in Fargo gained 22 former Coldwell Banker residential agents by the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to Managing Broker Betsy Denis, "and there will be more."

The company had 64 agents before the recent additions, she said, meaning the number of agents there has increased by more than a third. Berkshire Hathaway got building permits Tuesday to put two additions on its building at 1815 38th St. S. in response to this growth, she said.

Dakota Plains Realty in Fargo sent a business announcement Wednesday to The Forum announcing it added six former Coldwell Banker agents.

Denis said the flow of agents to other companies is driven by Coldwell Banker's closure on Friday.

Under North Dakota real estate law, agents are independent contractors who must have their license under a brokerage. A real estate agent at Coldwell Banker who doesn't transfer to another brokerage couldn't continue to practice after the closure, but Denis said Coldwell Banker's managing broker, Barb Grande, wouldn't let that happen.

"She'll make sure that they all have a home by Friday," Denis said.

Grande declined to comment Wednesday. Jesse Craig, the owner of Coldwell Banker since spring 2015, couldn't be reached for comment.

While agents might be moving to other companies, Denis said consumers already working with former Coldwell Banker agents shouldn't be affected by the changes.

When asked if the upcoming closure was unusual, Jergenson said real estate companies do close in the normal course of business.

"We've had companies close down," she said. "Not a company of this size."