2 ND Sears stores holding grand reopening celebrations

More than half of the sales floor is now dedicated to appliances, according to a news release. The stores also have "kitchen vignettes" that can showcase complete kitchen packages.

In a written statement, District Manager Bob Vogel said the revamp is meant to simplify the buying process.

"Customers visiting these North Dakota stores will be able to more easily search for every appliance combination they can imagine," he said.

The stores in Wahpeton and Devils Lake are holding a grand reopening that kicks off Friday, Oct. 14, and continues Saturday, Oct. 15.

Sears is now refreshing all of its Sears Hometown Store locations, a project that began last year and has so far revamped 480 stores. A Sears Hometown Store in Moorhead closed in October 2015.