Vivie's Boutique re-opens on Main Avenue in Fargo

The store first opened in the summer of 2015 in the upstairs of a Victorian home along Eighth Street in Moorhead.

Owner Yvonne Denault, who also does business as a photographer specializing in boudoir and pinup shoots, closed the boutique in May as the Eighth Street construction project cut off easy access to the store.

The new store, previously home to Theatre B, also afforded Denault space to carry more merchandise and inventory.

She had hoped to open in September, but was forced to put it off when she was diagnosed with shingles.

"I've never had anything so painful and debilitating in my entire life. I'm pretty young still, so I was kind of shocked that I got it," she said. "We had to postpone the opening for two weeks and I literally was in bed and couldn't move."

In addition to opening a store, Denault has been busy planning the seventh annual Pinup on the Plains, set for Nov. 11 at the Ramada Plaza and Suites.

Pinup on the Plains features a runway show, drinks, desserts, live music and dancing. It was initially organized as a customer appreciation event for women who came to Denault for boudoir shoots. Her clients would bring a couple of their friends who would often book their own shoots. The following year, they'd be bring friends, and it just kept growing.

Today, Denault describes Pinup on the Plains as an opportunity for women to get dolled up and have a good time.

What's hot at Vivie's

Denault said business has been good considering they're still not finished setting up the store.

"We're going to put off our grand opening until after Pinup. I've learned to start saying I can only do so much. When we get things done, we get them done. ... Basically, in four weeks you should see a different store," she said.

Jodi Urlacher, a sales associate at Vivie's, said a big seller so far has been their graphic tees. They've already had to reorder one that reads "Love me like you love deer season."

Denault said dresses, purses and jewelry are also selling well. She said people like the dresses because most have some stretch and reach just above or below the knee. Some also come in sizes up to 4X.

For now, Denault said she is keeping the lingerie in the back of the store.

"We put it (the lingerie) closer to the back of the store for a reason. I notice a lot of people, when they come in, if they're insecure with themselves, they don't even want to look there. Hopefully we can change that stigma a little bit," Denault said. "I'm trying to carry things that are just pretty. They're sexy, but not like Enchantasys. The store shouldn't be intimidating to walk into."

Business profile

What: Vivie's Boutique

Where: 716 Main Ave., Fargo

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday (hours may expand in the future)

Contact: (701) 630-4766

Online: www.viviesboutique.com

If you go

What: Pinup on the Plains

Where: Ramada Plaza and Suites

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 11

Tickets: General admission tickets are available online at www.pinupontheplains.com or at Vivie's Boutique. A few VIP tickets can still be ordered by calling (701) 373-5770.