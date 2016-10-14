Vidcycle changes name to Electric Underground

"We just want to have a better selection and better prices," he said. "That's all it's coming down to."

The store was purchased earlier this year by Matthew Schneider, who also owns a former Vidcycle in Waterloo, Iowa.

Electric Underground is offering sales throughout October to celebrate its grand opening.

In addition to buying and selling movies and video game accessories, Power said the store has a section with vaporizers, juices and accessories that sets it apart.

The space also includes Gadget Garage, a separate repair store inside the shop.

Electric Underground is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/electricundergroundfargo.