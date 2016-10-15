The organization's occupational communications specialists sign at an advanced level of American Sign Language, understand deaf culture, know the common causes of hearing loss, and are well-versed in a variety of methods of job development and job retention.

In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Vocational Rehabilitation, MEC is also able to offer vocational evaluation, job search skills training, job tryouts, job placement and transportation training to Minnesota residents.

For more information, contact Sheila Ritter at (651) 265-2337 or email sritter@rise.org.