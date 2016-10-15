Building permits (Oct. 15, 2016)
Dilworth
Rick Halvorson Construction, 1317 4th Ave. N.E., new residential, $260,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 1316 Southwood Drive, new residential, $190,000
1201 Southwood Drive, new residential, $250,000
JV Hough Inc., 1309 4th Ave. N.E., new residential, $185,000
JV Hough Inc., 1306 Southwood Drive, new residential, $185,000
JV Hough Inc., 1301 Southwood Drive, new residential, $200,000
Doug Mjolsness Construction, 401 12th St. N.E., residential remodeling, $30,000
Moorhead
Eagle Ridge Partners, 801 44th Ave. S., structure other than building, $247,025
Rick Halvorson Construction, 519 18th St., N., residential remodeling, $24,996
Windows Plus, 3376 24th St. S., new residential, $220,000
Dennis Carlson Construction, 3033 41st Ave. S., new residential, $275,000
McGough Construction, 820 14th St. S., nonresidential remodeling, $6.15 million
Sullivan Construction Inc., 1213 44th Ave. S., new residential, $174,000
Sullivan Construction Inc., 1029 44th Ave. S., new residential, $204,000
Fargo
Krueger Construction, 5449 34th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $50,000
Home Improvements by Stenerson, 1105 14½ Ave. S., residential remodeling, $24,102
Western Products, 1761 S. Prairie Lane, residential remodeling, $23,063
Meridian Commercial Construction, 5171 51st Ave. S., new commercial, $340,000
Krueger Construction, 6135 S. Marigold Loop, new residential, $435,000
Lee Jones & Son Construction, 2500 Broadway, commercial remodeling, $309,400
Heritage Homes, 6131 S. Wildflower Drive, new residential, $643,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5890 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $166,000
Remodeling by Foss, 910 7th St. S., residential remodeling, $26,225
Thorsteinson & Sons Construction, 6109 53rd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $80,000
Cornerstone Specialties, 3618 S. Crimson Loop, new residential, $410,000
Hanson Brothers Inc., 4835 39th St. S., foundation, $40,000
3985 98th Ave. S., new commercial, $395,000
3985 98th Ave. S., parking lot, $50,000
3925 98th Ave. S., new commercial, $175,000
3925 98th Ave. S., parking lot, $50,000
Lexstar Construction, 5670 38th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $84,500
Eclipse Carpentry, 2610 Northwood Drive, residential remodeling, $99,000
Valley Realty Construction, 3481 41st St. S., new multiple, $2,055,000
Valley Realty Construction, 3481 41st St. S., parking lot, $120,000
Brookstone Property, 5866 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5864 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5860 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5858 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
101 40th St. S., commercial remodeling, $182,000
101 40th St. S., parking lot, $50,000
3324 39th St. S., new commercial, $150,000
Holly & Company Classic Homes, 4962 S. Avery Lane, new twin home, $185,000
Holly & Company Classic Homes, 4960 S. Avery Lane, new twin home, $185,000
Holly & Company Classic Homes, 4952 S. Avery Lane, new twin home, $185,000
Holly & Company Classic Homes, 4954 S. Avery Lane, new twin home, $185,000
Brookstone Property, 5870 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5872 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5882 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5884 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5892 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5894 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5904 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Brookstone Property, 5906 36th St. S., new twin home, $149,000
Diversified Contractors, 1402 N. Albrecht Blvd., public building, $287,685
Your Home Improvement Company, 5728 S. Bishops Blvd., residential remodeling, $28,546
Paces Lodging, 4150 19th Ave. S., new commercial, $1.5 million
Paces Lodging, 4150 19th Ave. S., parking lot, $260,000
Eid Co Buildings, 6220 18th St. S., new residential, $221,000
MBA Development, 4141 31st Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $63,000
Eid Co Buildings, 6224 18th St. S., new residential, $190,000
Quin Construction Inc., 5476 37th Ave. S., new residential, $330,000
Cornerstone Specialties, 3686 S. Crimson Loop, new residential, $365,000
Paces Lodging, 4507 33rd Ave. S., new commercial, $760,000
1102 7th St. N., new garage, $38,000
Paces Lodging, 4507 33rd Ave. S., parking lot, $240,000